Richmond-Burton softball wins fourth straight regional title: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Richmond-Burton 1, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Aurora University’s Spartan Athletic Park, the Rockets (24-10) shut out the Chargers in the Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic championship, capturing their fourth straight regional title and setting the program record for wins in a season.

Richmond-Burton advances to face Stillman Valley or Genoa-Kingston in a Class 2A Marengo Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

REGIONAL CHAMPS BABY!!! 1-0 Victory over ACC. And we make history with the most wins in a single season in Richmond Burton School History!! So proud of these girls!! pic.twitter.com/hUZvGzKLqp — RBCHS Girls Softball (@RBCHS_GSB) May 18, 2024

Iowa State commit Hailey Holtz tossed a one-hitter, facing only two batters over the minimum and striking out nine. Rebecca Lanz was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Adriana Portera was 2 for 4 and scored the game’s only run in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch.

Burlington Central 9, Kaneland 1: At Kaneland, Anna Sanders was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI as the Rockets (15-18) topped the Knights in a nonconconference game.

Danielle Durckel (three runs) and Kelsey Covey both had two hits and two RBIs, and Olivia Sutton added two hits and knocked in a run.

Dundee-Crown 16, Conant 5: At Hoffman Estates, the Chargers (18-15) collected 22 hits in a nonconference win. McKayla Anderson hit a home run and drove in three runs for D-C, while also striking out 11 in five innings in the circle.

Annabelle Pederson was 4 for 5 with three runs and an RBI, Jordyn Jeffs was 4 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs, and Abigail Hsu was 3 for 4 and drove in three.

Cary-Grove 6, Fremd 5: At Cary, Maddie Crick was 2 for 3 with a home run as the Trojans (13-20) beat the Vikings in nononconference action.

Kaley Koltz went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Aubrey Lonergan, Becca Weaver and Megan Koski also drove in a run. Addy Green allowed five runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Huntley 0: At New Lenox, Bella Dimitrijevic tossed a 17-strikeout perfect game against the Red Raiders (26-9).

Huntley’s Gretchen Huber allowed four runs on four hits in six innings, striking out six.

Sycamore 11, Jacobs 0 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, the Golden Eagles (5-28) were held to four hits in the nonconference loss to the Spartans.

Girls soccer

Huntley 1, Mundelein 0 (5-4 penalty kicks): At Machesney Park, the Red Raiders beat the Mustangs 5-4 in penalty kicks to capture the Class 3A Harlem Regional final for the team’s second consecutive regional title.

Sophie Bator, Peyton Kohn, Gabi Farraj, Maizie Nickle and Itzel Martinez each scored for Huntley (15-4-4) in penalties, while Maddie Lackovic made a save on Mundelein’s second attempt.

The Raiders advance to play Barrington in a Class 3A Huntley Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Burlington Central 7, Woodstock North 0: At Hinckley, the Rockets (12-8-2) won their second straight regional title with a commanding win over the Thunder (9-14). Central will play Belvidere North in a Class 2A Belvidere Sectional semifinal at at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Barrington 3, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (11-8-3) ended their season with a loss in the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional championship. Goalkeeper Ashley McAtee made 10 saves in net for D-C.

Warren 8, Hampshire 1: At Gurnee, the Whip-Purs (9-10) couldn’t hang on in the Class 3A Warren Regional championship.

Baseball

Lake Forest 3, Crystal Lake South 2: At Lake Forest, the Gators couldn’t hold to an early 2-0 lead after the Scouts walked off the game in the bottom of the seventh. South (18-13) scored two runs in the second after Drew Watson scored off an error and Dayton Murphy stole home.

Burlington Central 8, St. Charles North 5: At St. Charles, Elliot Alecia was 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Rockets (22-9) beat the North Stars.

Jake Johnson had two hits and two RBIs, and Solomon Her had two doubles and two runs scored. Gavin Bramer went two innings and earned the win, and Brady Gilroy picked up the save.

Prairie Ridge 11, Barrington 0 (5 inn.): At Barrington, Karson Stiefer was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and pitched all five innings in the Wolves’ (18-15) nonconference win.

Stiefer allowed only two hits in the shutout. Vic Flores was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Brennan Coyle was 2 for 3 with three runs.

Cary-Grove 14, Grayslake North 0 (5 inn.): At Grayslake, the Trojans (19-14) scored nine runs in the first inning in their nonconference win against the Knights.

Jacob Duvall was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Ricky Barnes was 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs, and Charlie Taczy had a double, two runs and drove in two. Jacob Steele had three hits and an RBI and Cooper Motz had two RBIs.

Luca Vivaldelli earned the win, allowing only one hit in four innings with six strikeouts.

Geneva 12, Jacobs 3: At Geneva, Gage Martin was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the Golden Eagles’ (20-12) nonconference loss.

Owen Ziaja was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Andrew Deegan had a double and drove in one.

Kaneland 10, Woodstock 0 (6 inn.): At Kaneland, the Blue Streaks (8-23) only managed two hits against the Knights.

Boys lacrosse

Mundelein 14, Prairie Ridge 7: At Mundelein, the Wolves (6-13) finished their season with a loss in the first round of the Marian Central Sectional.

Lakes 11, McHenry 6: At Lake Villa, the Warriors (7-10) closed their year with a loss in the first round of the Marian Central Sectional.

Schaumburg 13, Jacobs 6: At Schaumburg, the Golden Eagles (5-14) ended their year with a loss in the first round of the Cary-Grove Sectional.

Girls lacrosse

Schaumburg 14, Burlington Central 1: At Schaumburg, the Rockets (2-11) ended their inaugural varsity season with a loss in the first round of the Hoffman Estates Sectional.

Fremd 18, McHenry 5: At Palatine, the Warriors (2-12) concluded their season with a loss in the first round of the Hersey Sectional.