Local Scene: Magic, comedy shows among the entertainment in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. David Casas: The Princeton Theater Group welcomes a return engagement from Casas, a family favorite, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. He blends comedy and magic to create a one-of-a-kind show. Tickets for David Casas Magic cost $25 for adults and $15 for students. To buy tickets, visit festival56.com, call the box office at 815-879-5656 or pay at the door. Parking is available in the city lot to the northwest of Monical’s Pizza.

2. Illinois Valley Youth Choir: The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28. The concert will be in the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/kindergarten through 12th grade students, pre-kindergarten and younger are free. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. There will be a cookie reception following the performance. This year’s theme is “going home.” The choir explores, through music, many different ideas of home and what it means for them when we get there.

3. Harding Trivia Night: Hosted by the Earlville History Club, the event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Harding Community Center, 1625 N 4012th Road. RSVP to the Harding Trivia Night page to give organizers a heads-up on how many tables to set up. Teams may bring their own food and drinks. The trivia consists of 10 rounds of 10 questions. Prizes are awarded to top finishing teams. Go to Harding Trivia Night’s Facebook page for information.

4. NERF Night at Illinois Valley YMCA: The event for boys and girls ages 6 to 12 is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru. Cost is $5 for YMCA members and $10 for non-members. Participants must fire a standard NERF dart. Register online at bit.ly/3RPbwhb or at the front desk. Contact brandons@ivymca.org for more information. Registration is due the day before the event.

5. Mr. Showtime: The Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Drive, Peru, will host its comedy season finale Saturday. Mr. Showtime David Scott will perform beginning at 8 p.m. The doors open at 7. There will not be any tickets available at the door. Call for tickets and reservations at 815-223-5085. Scott is an entertainer and showman. He performs the “World’s Most Dangerous Bit in Comedy,” including a strong finale.

