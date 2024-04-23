Fleetwood Mac tribute, comedian Michael McCreary on tap at The Dixon Historic Theatre

The Dixon Historic Theatre will welcome autistic comedian Michael McCreary to town on Thursday, April 25, and Fleetwood Mac tribute band Big Love to the stage on Friday, May 3.

According to the theater, McCreary, 27, is an autistic comedian, actor, author and TEDX speaker, who has been performing stand-up comedy since age 13. In the past 10 years, he has performed stand-up shows and keynote addresses across the U.S. and Canada, including shows for universities, corporations and nonprofit organizations. He also has written the book “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic.” Showtime is at 7 p.m., and ticket prices start at just $5.

For legions of fans, the music of Fleetwood Mac transcends generations. But with the band’s touring days seemingly behind them, fans still will be able to enjoy their timeless music at tribute shows. Big Love – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will bring back the magic of the original band during their performance Friday, May 3. The band will play music from Fleetwood Mac’s early blues days with Peter Green, through the heyday of the “Rumours” and “Tusk” albums and beyond. Big Love will take audiences on a trip through time with the band’s many mega hits and deep cuts that defined an era in music.

The Dixon Historic Theatre is at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.