Country music duo Maddie & Tae to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Country music duo Maddie & Tae will perform at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, June 6.

Longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote 14 of 15 tracks, including the country radio hit, “Die From A Broken Heart,” on their new album, “The Way It Feels.”

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their hit song “Girl In A Country Song.” The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the country charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards, along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and more. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.

Tickets begin at $29, and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. More information can be found at www.rialtosquare.com.