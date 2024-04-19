It’s time to tiptoe through the tulips at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove

The fourth annual Tulip Festival begins Saturday, April 20 at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, thanks to the warmer weather that’s propelled the beautiful flowers to bloom.

More than 150,000 tulips have emerged of the estimated 1 million blooms to come, along with 50,000 daffodils, co-owner George Richardson said in a news release.

“Many more will bloom in the next few days because they are almost bursting at the buds,” he said. “Some areas are still green where the mid- and late-blooming tulips are planted. But the ones in bloom are gorgeous.”

Food trucks will be at the lakeside festival area, along with beer and wine concessions, and the gift shop will also be open. The shop has modern, heated restrooms, as well as a wine tasting bar, plus coffee, hot chocolate and many gift items featuring spring décor and tulip themes.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, closed Mondays. The gift shop will remain open until 7 p.m. Cost is $16 per person, all ages, Tuesdays through Fridays, and $19 on Saturdays and Sundays for those 13 and older. The cost for kids ages 4 through 12 on Saturdays and Sundays is $16.

Ages 3 and younger are admitted free. All paying visitors receive one free tulip with admission, which also includes entry to the flower fields, access to the picnic area around Richardson Lake, an activity area with a Giant Jenga and other outdoor games, and more.

Tickets may be bought in advance at richardsonfarm.com.