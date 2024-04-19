Dixon Petunia Festival organizers announce 2024 entertainment

The crowd was excited and jam packed Monday, July 3, 2023 as Everclear takes the stage in Dixon for Petunia Fest. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Dixon Petunia Festival organizers have announced the musical entertainment lineup for the 2024 festival, which runs from July 3 to 7.

“We’re very excited for our great lineup,” said Debbie Bay, president of the Dixon Petunia Festival Executive Volunteer Board. “We are showcasing not only regional and national talent, but local favorites as well. There’s a little bit of everything for everyone.”

This year marks the 60th annual Dixon Petunia Festival. The lineup includes:

July 3

Reagan Stage: The Skoundrels (5-6 p.m.), Baja (8-9 p.m.), Kirkland (Afterparty)

Main Stage: Class Field Trip (6-8 p.m.), Rod Tuffcurls & The Benchpress (9-11 p.m.)

July 4

Reagan Stage: Rosbrook (3-5 p.m.), TBD (5-6 p.m.), Miribilia (8-9 p.m.), Tripping Molly (Afterparty)

Main Stage: Timothy Morris Band (6-8 p.m.), Funky Monks (9-11 p.m.)

July 5

Reagan Stage: Zero to Sex (5-6 p.m.), Sheezit (8-9 p.m.), Joe Stamm Band (Afterparty)

Main Stage: Tristan Bushman Band (6-8 p.m.), Ashley Cooke (9-11 p.m.)

July 6

Reagan Stage: Jay Vonn (5-6 p.m.), Slick Trigger (8-9 p.m.), CalDean (Afterparty)

Main Stage: Gina Venier (6-8 p.m.), Mark Chestnut (9-11 p.m.)

July 7