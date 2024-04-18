The Local Scene: Just Shave It fundraiser coming to Kane County this weekend

Forest Preserve District of Kane County Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur speaks to volunteers who were there to plant 500 trees in honor of Earth Day last April at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Kane County will host its 2024 tree planting event at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Elburn Forest Preserve. (Brian Hill)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. “Steel Magnolias”: Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles will stage a production of “Steel Magnolias” on weekends from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, May 12. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. “Steel Magnolias” explores the relationships between a tight-knit group of Louisiana women who gather in Truvy’s small-town beauty parlor, celebrating the milestones in each other’s lives. The play is directed by Pat Henderson. Tickets cost $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $22 for ages 18 and younger. To purchase tickets, go to steelbeamtheatre.thundertix.com/events/215949.

2. Earth Day Tree Planting: The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will conduct its annual tree planting event for Earth Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Elburn Forest Preserve, 1N750 Reed St. Attendees must arrive at 9 a.m. sharp to begin planting bur oak trees. Holes will be pre-dug. Trees will be planted until they run out. A naturalist-led hike will be available at 10:30 a.m. A pop-up naturalist exhibit, wheel of prizes game and live music by Sunflower Headlights will be ongoing from 9 to 11 a.m. Donations are welcome. Parking will be available at the preserve, as well as at Elburn American Legion Post 630 and the back lot of Obscurity Brewing. For information, visit kaneforest.purei.com/upload/Earth%20Day%202024%20Flyer.pdf.

3. Geneva Earth Day Celebration: Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee and Geneva Park District will sponsor the Geneva Earth Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva. The celebration will provide an opportunity for the public to recycle shoes, clothes, small electronics and holiday lights for free. Televisions and computer monitors can be recycled for $25 if 21 inches in size or smaller, or $35 if 22 inches or more. Paper shredding will be offered. Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, games, chalk art/Earth mural, rain barrel sale, tree whip and tomato plant giveaways, a self-guided prairie tour and more. Food and additional nature-related booths will be available. The event is free and open to all ages. For those interested in helping spread native prairie plants from 10 to 11 a.m., advance registration is required through the park district. For information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.

4. Geneva French Market: Bensidoun USA offers the weekly Geneva French Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at the Metra Train Station parking lot at Fourth and South streets. The market provides a variety of baked goods, flowers, specialty food and drink, fashion items and accessories, soaps and body care, fragrance items and other wares. A virtual market is available at bensidounusa.com/virtualmarket/ for potential attendees to check out or online shop. More event details can be found at bensidounusa.com/geneva.

5. Just Shave It: Cal’s Angels will host the 2024 Just Shave It event to support children with cancer from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling Co., 106 S. Riverside Ave. in St. Charles. Participants can sign up and ask friends and family to sponsor their Just Shave It fundraising page and/or sign up to get their head shaved. The event aims to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, and participants who have fought cancer will have the opportunity to share their journey. For more information or to sign up, visit calsangels.org/event/shave. Participants must sign a waiver prior to having their head shaved.

