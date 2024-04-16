Classic rock bands The Guess Who, Nazareth among spring lineup at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Classic rock band The Guess Who will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles May 4, 2024. (Onesti Entertainment)

The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles is hosting classic American rock bands Nazareth, The Guess Who and Blood, Sweat and Tears in May.

The Guess Who shot to fame in the late 1960s with hits like “American Woman,” “No Sugar Tonight” and “Share the Land,” will perform on Saturday, May 4. According to The Guess Who’s website, the legendary Canadian band features founding member and drummer Garry Peterson, who has performed on every album and tour over the band’s career. Other band members include notable musicians Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Greg Smith and Teddy Andreadis. Their latest album, “Plein D’Amour,” was released in 2023.

Hear the rock classics “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog” played live as Nazareth hits the stage on Thursday, May 16. The band came from the pubs and clubs of Scotland in the late 1960s and went on to have a string of worldwide hit songs. The band recently released their 25th studio album, “Surviving the Law,” and is currently touring the world. Other notable songs include “Broken Down Angel,” “Bad Bad Boy” and “The Flight Tonight.”

Scottish rockers Nazareth will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on May 16, 2024. (Onesti Entertainment)

Jazz rockers Blood, Sweat & Tears perform the following night, Friday, May 17. The band, which was founded in 1967, was one of the first to fuse a horn section with rock, jazz and blues music. Blood, Sweat & Tears has toured relentlessly over 50 years, often bringing in new musicians. Some of the band’s hits include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel,” “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know,” and “I Can’t Quit Her.”

Blood, Sweat & Tears will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on May 17, 2024. (Onesti Entertainment)

For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.