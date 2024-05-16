Class 3A Huntley Boys Track and Field Sectional: Cary-Grove rules throws; host Red Raiders repeat at champs

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams throws the discus during the Huntley IHSA Class 3A Boys Sectional Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

HUNTLEY – Cary-Grove sophomore Logan Abrams had two breakthroughs, along with a change in outlook.

Abrams finally busted through in the shot put with a 17.68-meter throw (58-0 1/4), a personal-best throw by almost 3 feet and enough to beat out his senior teammate Reece Ihenacho.

The two also went 1-2 in the discus with Ihenacho (59.91, 196-9) winning and Abrams (52.62, 172-7, also a personal best) taking second at Wednesday’s Class 3A Huntley Boys Track and Field Sectional Meet at Red Raider Stadium.

Huntley won the team title with 100 points, with DeKalb and Belvidere North tied for second at 72.

Abrams now looks at next week’s state meet in a different light, after he qualified for discus as a freshman.

“I was hoping to just qualify and make it in both,” Abrams said. “Now I want to go down and place. Those are good marks for me.

“(Shot put) was 3 feet my best. I’ve had a long plateau all season and the work I’ve put in is starting to click for me. That was a (personal record) by 3 meters in discus.”

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz took home titles in the 3,200 and later in the 1,600 to help the Raiders secure the team title.

The Raiders’ Vinny Costa, Dom Giuseffi, Lex Giron and Talon Sargent won the 4x100 (41.60, the second-fastest 3A time in Illinois) and took second in the 4x200 (1:28.01, the fourth-fastest).

Costa also took fourth in the 100 in 10.95, but qualified on time, giving him three events.

“It was an all-around great time,” Costa said. “We’re going to show what we can at state and maybe get another PR.”

The 100 was a crowded race with three competitors qualifying on time.

“I’m never worried about my races,” Costa said. “I do my best and whatever the time is, it showed and I made it to state.”

McHenry pole vaulter Zeke Galvicius cleared a career-high of 5.03 (16-6) and will make his third trip to state. He made that height on his last jump.

“That was easily the best I vaulted all year,” Galvicius said. “I was super close and tight throughout the whole thing. It just felt fluid, like one motion instead of three different parts. I’m really happy with today, it makes me feel good about state.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Gavin Fujino made 4.16 (13-7 3/4) to qualify, then cleared 4.31 (14-1 3/4), close to his career-best.

“That one felt really good. That was a very consistent jump, what I’ve been working on,” Fujino said. “My best jump of the night. I’m super excited for state. It’s something I’ve worked for for the last four years. it’s a great accomplishment.”

Hampshire’s Vince Scott took seventh in the Class 3A triple jump last season, but has been nagged by injuries this year. He hit his career-best 13.75 (45-1 1/2) on his first attempt to win the triple jump and did not make another jump in the event.

“In the indoor season I pulled my hamstring and I’ve been dealing with some ankle issues,” Scott said. “I’d say a solid 97. I’m up there. This is my first PR since last year’s sectional. I was relaxed, I wasn’t thinking too much about anything, I just sent it. I’m really happy.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Hopkins dropped more the 3 seconds off his seed time to win the 800 in 1:54.90.

“I finally got out hard for once,” Hopkins said. “I passed some guys on the inside and changed gears at about 150. Just kicking. I knew I could run faster. I don’t run very well until the very end of the season.

“It definitely puts things into a perspective of what I can run.”

Huntley also qualified Zach Rysavy (triple jump), Ryan Schroeder (300 intermediate hurdles) and Jeff Cruickshank (high jump).

McHenry’s Hayden Stone won the high jump and will make his third trip to state and Doug Martin made it in the 800.

Hampshire’s Gage Homola qualified on distance in the shot put and discus, and Joshua Maya advanced in the 400.

C-G’s Jameson Tenopir (800) and Grant Bond (300 hurdles) were qualifiers.

Jacobs’ 4x800 team of Andrew Beyer, Isaac Pepin, Max Sudrzynski and Matt Andreano qualified on time. Sudrzynski made it in the 800, Andreano advanced in the 1,600, Devan McTague qualified in the 300 hurdles.