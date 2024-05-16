Lilly Kunzer throws no-hitter in playoff opener for Marengo: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marengo 10, Marian Central 0 (6 inn.): At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer tossed a no-hitter and Gabby Christopher and Kylee Jensen both hit home runs as the Indians (28-6) defeated the Hurricanes (13-13) in their Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal.

Marengo will meet Johnsburg or North Boone in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Kunzer struck out nine and walked four in the no-hitter. Christopher was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, hitting her 19th home run of the season. Jensen was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Gabby Gieseke added three hits and two runs scored, Jozsa Christiansen (2 for 2) had a triple and an RBI, and AJ Pollnow drove in two.

Christine Chmiel struck out eight for Marian.

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 6: At Aurora University’s Spartan Athletic Park, the Rockets (23-10) withstood five runs by the Indians in the top of the seventh to win their Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional semifinal. Sandwich had the tying run at the plate in the final inning.

Richmond-Burton advances to face Aurora Central Catholic for the title at 5 p.m. Friday.

Hailey Holtz was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs while also picking up the win in the circle. She gave up five runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Madison Kunzer was 3 for 4 with an RBI and got the final out, Emerson Herrick was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Gabby Hird was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Woodstock North 17, Woodstock 1 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Jo Jo Vermett was 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs as the visiting Thunder (20-8, 12-2) beat the Blue Streaks (1-24-1, 0-14) in their final Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Makayla Nordahl was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Caylin Stevens (2 for 4) hit a homer and drove in three runs and Krista Herrmann was 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs. Nordahl earned the win, allowing one run in four innings with three strikeouts.

Jade Sanders hit a solo homer for Woodstock’s only run.

Andrew 5, Huntley 4: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (26-8) fell in their nonconference game. L Ginczycki was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Ajai Bonner (2 for 3) had a double and one RBI, and Elly Winter had two doubles.

Gretchen Huber took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in six innings and striking out six.

Wauconda 16, Jacobs 6 (6 inn.): At Wauconda, Sam Wines and Kate Takasaki both had a double and knocked in two runs for the Golden Eagles (5-27) in a nonconference loss.

Molly Hoch was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Ashley Jedlowski and Taylor Schweet also had two hits.

Grayslake Central 8, Crystal Lake Central 6: At Rosemont, the Tigers (19-9) fell to the Rams in nonconference action.

Cassidy Murphy was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Oli Victorine had two hits and one RBI, and Liv Shaw was 3 for 4 with and drove in one.

Baseball

Marengo 8, Winnebago 0: At Marengo, Andrew Johnson pitched a shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead Marengo (23-8) to a win in their Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal. Johnson allowed only two hits and walked three, throwing 65 of 90 pitches for strikes.

Marengo will meet Stillman Valley or Sandwich for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Michael Kirchhoff was 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Quinn Lechner had a double and two RBIs, David Lopez had a double and drove in one, and Robert Heuser added two RBIs. Alten Bergbreiter had two hits and scored twice.

Marian Central 6, Richmond-Burton 4: At Richmond, the Hurricanes (11-20) upset the Rockets (21-12) in their Class 2A R-B Regional semifinal, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Marian will face North Boone or Aurora Central Catholic in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Adam Wrzos had an RBI double and Braedon Todd added a sacrifice fly score the second run in the final inning. TJ Cutrona finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored, Wrzos drove in two runs, and Brodee Vermette and Owen Neuzil each added an RBI.

Colin Kowalsky earned the win, allowing four runs (all unearned) on five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Cooper Nagel drove in two runs for R-B. Aiden Wicinski gave up two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Woodstock North 1: At Crystal Lake, John Gariepy fired 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings and Connor Gibour earned a one-out save for the Tigers (15-14) in a nonconference win over the Thunder (7-20-1). Gariepy allowed an unearned run on four hits, walking two.

Tommy Korn went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Gibour (2 for 2) had a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Brady Rogers had a double and knocked in a run for North.

Huntley 3, Fremd 0: At Huntley, Jason Wolter scored twice for the Red Raiders (26-5) in the nonconference win over the Vikings. Griffin Goldstein added an RBI for Huntley.

Drew Borkowski picked up the win, tossing three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

Jacobs 5, Bartlett 2: At Bartlett, Braden Behrens allowed only two runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings to secure the win for the Golden Eagles (20-11). Gage Martin was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and also earned the save, pitching 1 1/3 shutout innings.

Paulie Rudolph scored twice and Mark Takasaki added two hits.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 9, Grayslake North 0: At Grayslake, Brooklynn Carlson recorded a hat trick and two assists as the Tigers (17-2-2) coasted to a Class 2A Grayslake North Regional semifinal win against the Knights. Central will meet Wauconda for the title at 5 p.m. Friday.

Addison Cleary earned the shutout in goal. Addison Schaffer scored twice, while Jillian Mueller, Olivia Anderson, Hadley Ferrero and Maddie Gray all scored once.

Wauconda 6, Crystal Lake South 2: At the Class 2A Grayslake North Regional, the Gators’ season came to an end with a loss to the Bulldogs in the semifinals.

Autumn Samples had both goals for South (11-10) and Grace LePage added two assists.

Huntley 5, Grant 0: At Machesney Park, the Red Raiders (14-4-4) beat the Bulldogs in the Class 3A Harlem Regional semifinal. Huntley will play Mundelein at 5 p.m. Friday in the championship.

Brooke Maxedon, Alex Szydlowski, Ava Trudeau, Kylie Lucas and Brooke Grabs each scored for Huntley. Trudeau also had two assists. Maddie Lackovic and Ashlyn Grabs combined for the shutout in goal.

Dundee-Crown 3, Round Lake 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (11-7-3) shut out the Panthers in their Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal. D-C will meet Barrington in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Rylie Mensik scored the first two goals for D-C and Emily Arias added the third. Lizbeth Romero and Ashley Otto had assists and Ashley McAtee made four saves in the shutout.

Burlington Central 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Rockets cruised to a win in a Class 2A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal. Mekenzie Rogers had a hat trick and an assist.

Kendall Grigg scored twice for Central, while Mia Kerr, Sydney Batts, Eva Samuelian and Carmie Winkelhake all scored once.

Woodstock North 8, Plano 0: At Hinckley, the Thunder (9-13) advanced to the Class 2A H-BR final with a win against the Reapers.

Woodstock North and Burlington Central will meet for the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hononegah 3, Jacobs 2: At Algonquin, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored both goals for the Golden Eagles in their season-ending loss at the Class 3A Algonquin Regional semifinals.

Bella Mickey and Delaney Lukowski added assists for Jacobs (7-9-1).

Carmel 3, Cary-Grove 2: At Arlington Heights, the Trojans’ (7-5-4) season came to an end in a Class 2A St. Viator Regional semifinal loss to the Corsairs.