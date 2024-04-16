“A Neil Diamond Story” coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

“A Neil Diamond Story” by Denny Svehla will be at Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 18. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

“A Neil Diamond Story” by Denny Svehla will be at Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 18.

According to a news release, Svehla has been traveling the country for over 47 years performing, and for the past 24 years, he has been performing songs and telling stories of the inspiration behind Diamond’s music. “A Neil Diamond Story” includes an incredible list of hits, as well as selections from Diamond’s vast library of compositions.

The show promises to be an intimate, engaging, and dynamic experience full of music and stories. It is a must-see for fans of Diamond, a tribute show made with true respect for the music.

Diamond has earned many honors over his illustrious career, including his induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Tickets for “A Neil Diamond Story” are priced at $30, $35 and $40 for the general public, and $21, $24.50 and $28 for RaueNOW members. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.