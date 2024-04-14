Blues guitar great Coco Montoya to perform at ‘Legends and Icons’ dinner in St. Charles

Renowned blues-rock guitarist Coco Montoya will perform at the Arcada Theatre’s Legends and Icons Dinner and Show series on Sunday, April 28.

According to the Arcada, the ticket price includes a three-course meal, live entertainment from Montoya, VIP seating close to stage and an autographed show poster. Cost of the package is $80.

Montoya’s 2023 release, “Writing On The Wall,” is his sixth Alligator Records album and first release in four years, according to a news release. Montoya has a hard-edged sound and style all his own. Since his debut album in 1995, Montoya’s endlessly inventive guitar work and passionate, hard-hitting vocals have kept him at the top of the blues world. With “Writing On The Wall,” Montoya delivers what he is already calling one of the best records he’s ever made. For the very first time on Alligator, he decided to bring his road-tested band, which includes noted keyboardist and songwriter Jeff Paris (Keb’ Mo’, Bill Withers), bassist Nathan Brown and drummer Rena Beavers, into the studio with him.

Dinner will be served between 6 and 7:30 p.m., with Montoya’s performance starting at 7 p.m. The meal includes an entree choice of: pasta primavera, gnocchi in vodka sauce, Chaplin chicken with roasted vegetables and potato or parmesan crusted white fish with roasted vegetables and potato, salad and dessert.