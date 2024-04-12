Always Olivia to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John at Raue Center for the Arts

Always Olivia, a tribute the late Olivia Newton-John is coming to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Always Olivia, a tribute the late Olivia Newton-John is coming to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, May 11.

The show stars Annie Aiello, along with a five-piece band including some of Chicago’s most talented singers and musicians who have toured with or played on projects for Oprah Winfrey, American Idol, Jersey Boys, Frankie Avalon, The Smothers Brothers, The Drifters, Mannheim Steamroller and more, according to a news release from Raue Center.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Newton-John sold over 100 million records worldwide. Her successes include four Grammys, numerous Country Music, American Music, Billboard and People’s Choice awards, an Emmy Award; ten number-one hits; and more than 15 top-10 singles. In 1978, her costarring role as Sandy with John Travolta in “Grease” catapulted Olivia into super-stardom.

Always Olivia authentically captures the essence and sounds of Newton-John’s timeless music. This show lovingly incorporates five decades of her music, dialogue about her history, humor, audience participation, costume changes and video projection with stimulating visuals.

Expect to hear hits spanning the 70s to the present day including: “Hopelessly Devoted,” “You’re The One That I Want,” “Physical,” “Magic,” “Xanadu” and more.

Tickets start at $40 ($28 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.