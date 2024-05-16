Local Scene: Cycle through McHenry County at this year’s Pedalpalooza

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Pedalpalooza: Cycle through McHenry County on Saturday and Sunday during this year’s Pedalpalooza. Start and finish wherever you want, and travel at your own pace on the McHenry County Conservation District bike trails while conducting a scavenger hunt. Stop by local businesses for special perks and discounts in Harvard, Hebron, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Ringwood, Woodstock, Huntley, McHenry and Richmond. The fundraising event supports the Family Health Partnership Clinic. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt. For information and to register, visit pedalpalooza4fhpc.org.

Spring Grove farmers market: Spring Grove kicks off its farmers market season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Park, 8013 Blivin St. Shop for produce and other goods sold by local vendors every third Saturday of the month from May through October. The Grove Pub & Grill will offer a breakfast buffet and drink specials at the market this year. Helping Hands Recycling will be on-site to collect textiles such as clothing, shoes, blankets and toys to keep unwanted items out of landfills. Visit springgrovevillage.com for more details.

Chardonnay and charcuterie: Learn new ways to perfectly pair white wines at a wine-tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. The event, “Winetasting: Chards and Charcuterie,” will guide attendees through different chardonnay regions while teaching how to detect overtones and undertones. Create your perfect charcuterie board with meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and olives provided by Fork It Foods, and then enjoy desserts provided by MCC’s culinary management program. Tickets are $50 per person or $80 per couple. For details and to buy tickets, visit mchenry.edu/LISI.

Food Shed plant sale: Visit the Food Shed co-op during its first weekend open to the public for its fourth annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2390 Lake Shore Drive in Woodstock. The co-op will host local vendors selling high-quality plants, vegetable starters and native perennial plants. Stock up on everything you need to start your summer garden with plenty of starter plants and seeds. All plant sales go directly to the vendors. For information, visit bit.ly/foodshedplantsale.

Learn about smart infrastructure: The first Talk and Tour event of the year with the McHenry County Planning and Development Department and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Algonquin Public Works Department facility, 110 Mitchard Way. Learn about how Algonquin uses an efficient asset system to manage stormwater, maintain public infrastructure and process paperless requests. The Talk and Tours series focuses on ways McHenry County promotes the conservation of land, water and energy. For details and to register for this free event, visit bit.ly/3UK6GF3.

