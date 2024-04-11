Winds Off the Lake ensemble to give free performance Sunday as part of MCC Concert Series

McHenry County College will welcome woodwind quintet Winds Off the Lake at 3 p.m. Sunday at Luecht Auditorium as part of its MCC Concert Series. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College will welcome woodwind quintet Winds Off the Lake at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Luecht Auditorium as part of its MCC Concert Series.

The group will perform a program featuring Mozart’s Allegro from Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, scenes from the motion picture Little Women, Thaxted by Gustav Holst, Carmen Fantasia by Georges Bizet and other selections. Winds Off the Lake has been playing together for three decades at local churches, concerts, weddings and other special occasions. The group is comprised of local musicians and teachers from the area, including Sue Childress on flute, Kathy Krepel on Oboe, Lori Sutherland on clarinet, Russ Henning on French horn and Randy Sundell on bassoon.

The concert is free and open to the public. The MCC Concert Series features a variety of classical, jazz and folk musicians from the greater Chicago area, along with semiannual concerts featuring the MCC chorus, concert band and jazz ensemble. Upcoming performances include the MCC Jazz Concert at 7 p.m. April 17 and the Cor Corps Horn Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 20.

For more information about the MCC Concert Series, contact Michael Hillstrom at 815-479-7814 or mhillstrom@mchenry.edu.