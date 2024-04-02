Rainy day? Here’s a list of great indoor entertainment options when the weather isn’t cooperating

OK, OK. So mom – perhaps by way of Florence Henderson’s Carol Brady – said there was no playing ball in the house.
But we didn’t hear anything forbidding fun at the arcade, indoor amusement park, or bowling alley, did you?
For as much beauty as spring provides, there unfortunately are enough rainy days that make it tough, icky, or even unsafe to enjoy the outdoors. Good thing this area offers ample options for letting the good times roll inside.
BOWLING
Echo Lanes
220 Bedford Road, Morris
(815) 942-2640
Four Seasons Sports
1745 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore
(815) 895-5125
Fox Bowl
1101 Butterfield Road, Wheaton
(630) 690-2400
Heroes West Lemont
1015 State St., Lemont
(630) 241-7227
Mardi Gras Lanes
1730 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
(815) 756-9411
Pinz Entertainment Center
1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville
(630) 385-2724
St. Charles Bowl
2250 W. Main St., St. Charles
(630) 584-9400
Stardust Bowl
37 E. Lorraine Ave., Addison
(630) 833-1040
Wood Dale Bowl
155 Irving Park Road, Wood Dale
(630) 766-6800
MOVIE THEATERS
AMC Classic Morris
10515 Gore Road, Morris
(815) 941-1639
AMC Market Square
102160 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
(815) 748-7887
AMC Yorktown
1880 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard
(630) 495-0012
Cinemark Cantera Warrenville
28250 Diehl Road, Unit A, Warrenville
(630) 836-8265
Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall
3340 Mall Loop Dr., Suite 1382, Joliet
(815) 267-8832
Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX
6500 Illinois Route 53, Woodridge
(630) 663-8892www.cinemark.com
Cinemark Spring Hill Mall
2000 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee
(847) 844-1089
Cinemark Tinseltown USA
320 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora
(630) 906-0496
Classic Cinemas Carpentersville
100 LW Besinger Dr., Carpentersville
(847) 428-6277
Classic Cinemas Charlestowne
3740 E. Main St., St. Charles
(630) 443-4378
Classic Cinemas Kendall GDX
95 Fifth St., Oswego
(630) 264-9831
Classic Cinemas Sandwich
101 Duvic Ave., Sandwich
(815) 786-7777
Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre
5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove
(630) 968-0360
Emagine Batavia
550 N. Randall Road, Batavia
(630) 474-3002
Marcus Addison Cinema
1555 W. Lake St., Addison
(630) 932-4572
NCG Cinemas
1505 N. Bridge St., Yorkville
(630) 708-5152
Picture Show at Bloomingdale Court
324 Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale
(630) 529-7472
ICE SKATING
Addison Ice Arena
475 S. Grace St., Addison
(630) 543-9200
Canlan Sports West Dundee
801 Wesemann Dr., West Dundee
(847) 844-8700
www.canlansports.com/locations/us/il/west-dundee/
Carol Stream Ice Rink
540 E. Gunderssen Dr., Carol Stream
(630) 682-4480
Center Ice of DuPage
1N450 Highland Ave., Glen Ellyn
(630) 790-9696
Crystal Ice House
320 E. Prairie St., Crystal Lake
(815) 356-8500
Downers Grove Ice Arena
5501 Walnut Ave., Downers Grove
(630) 971-3780
Fox Valley Ice Arena
1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva
(630) 262-0690
Inwood Ice Arena
3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet
(815) 741-7275
www.jolietpark.org/inwood-ice-arena
Seven Bridges Ice Arena
6690 Illinois Route 53, Woodridge
(630) 271-4400
INDOOR AMUSEMENT (note: some facilities may include bowling, indoor miniature golf and roller skating)
Family Fun Zone
2333 Theodore St., Crest Hill
(815) 729-9191
Funway Entertainment Center
1335 S. River St., Batavia
(630) 879-8717
Kids Empire Villa Park
270 W. North Ave., Villa Park
(630) 425-0555
Kids Empire West Chicago
1835 N. Neltnor Blvd., West Chicago
(630) 517-9160
www.westchicago.kidsempire.com
Plum Hollow Family Center
1933 Illinois Route 26, Dixon
(815) 271-4101
Whirly Ball
2381 E. Army Trail Road, Suite B, Addison
(855) 906-5711
INDOOR DRIVING RANGES
Links & Tees Indoor Golf Dome
900 W. Lake St., Addison
(630) 233-7275
Mistwood Golf Dome
730 N. Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook
(630) 739-7600
ROLLER SKATING
Aurora Skate Center
34W113 Montgomery Road, Aurora
(630) 898-5830
Coachlite Skating Center
1291 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle
(630) 893-4480
Paramount Skating Arena
1511 Chestnut St., Ottawa
(815) 433-9463
The Rink at Pine Creek
6929 West Pines Road, Mount Morris
(815) 946-9988
Xtreme Wheels Roller Skating Center
691 S. Virginia Rd., Crystal Lake
(815) 356-7000