Rainy day? Here’s a list of great indoor entertainment options when the weather isn’t cooperating

Rollerskaters take to the rink during an open skate session at Funway in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

OK, OK. So mom – perhaps by way of Florence Henderson’s Carol Brady – said there was no playing ball in the house.

But we didn’t hear anything forbidding fun at the arcade, indoor amusement park, or bowling alley, did you?

For as much beauty as spring provides, there unfortunately are enough rainy days that make it tough, icky, or even unsafe to enjoy the outdoors. Good thing this area offers ample options for letting the good times roll inside.

BOWLING

Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb. . (Katrina J)

Echo Lanes

220 Bedford Road, Morris

(815) 942-2640

www.echobowlinglanes.com

Four Seasons Sports

1745 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

(815) 895-5125

www.bowlfourseasons.com

Fox Bowl

1101 Butterfield Road, Wheaton

(630) 690-2400

www.foxbowl.com

Heroes West Lemont

1015 State St., Lemont

(630) 241-7227

www.heroeswest.net

Mardi Gras Lanes

1730 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

(815) 756-9411

www.mardigrasbowl.com

Pinz Entertainment Center

1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

(630) 385-2724

www.pinzyorkville.com

St. Charles Bowl

2250 W. Main St., St. Charles

(630) 584-9400

www.stcharlesbowl.com

Stardust Bowl

37 E. Lorraine Ave., Addison

(630) 833-1040

www.stardust.bowlbowlbowl.com

Wood Dale Bowl

155 Irving Park Road, Wood Dale

(630) 766-6800

www.wooddalebowl.com

MOVIE THEATERS

The Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

AMC Classic Morris

10515 Gore Road, Morris

(815) 941-1639

www.amctheatres.com

AMC Market Square

102160 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

(815) 748-7887

www.amctheatres.com

AMC Yorktown

1880 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard

(630) 495-0012

www.amctheatres.com

Cinemark Cantera Warrenville

28250 Diehl Road, Unit A, Warrenville

(630) 836-8265

www.cinemark.com

Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall

3340 Mall Loop Dr., Suite 1382, Joliet

(815) 267-8832

www.cinemark.com

Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX

6500 Illinois Route 53, Woodridge

(630) 663-8892www.cinemark.com

Cinemark Spring Hill Mall

2000 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee

(847) 844-1089

www.cinemark.com

Cinemark Tinseltown USA

320 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora

(630) 906-0496

www.cinemark.com

Classic Cinemas Carpentersville

100 LW Besinger Dr., Carpentersville

(847) 428-6277

www.classiccinemas.com

Classic Cinemas Charlestowne

3740 E. Main St., St. Charles

(630) 443-4378

www.classiccinemas.com

Classic Cinemas Kendall GDX

95 Fifth St., Oswego

(630) 264-9831

www.classiccinemas.com

Classic Cinemas Sandwich

101 Duvic Ave., Sandwich

(815) 786-7777

www.classiccinemas.com

Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre

5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove

(630) 968-0360

www.classiccinemas.com

Emagine Batavia

550 N. Randall Road, Batavia

(630) 474-3002

www.emagine-entertainment.com

Marcus Addison Cinema

1555 W. Lake St., Addison

(630) 932-4572

www.marcustheatres.com

NCG Cinemas

1505 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

(630) 708-5152

www.web.ncgmovies.com

Picture Show at Bloomingdale Court

324 Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale

(630) 529-7472

www.pictureshowent.com

ICE SKATING

Addison Ice Arena

475 S. Grace St., Addison

(630) 543-9200

www.addisonice.com

Canlan Sports West Dundee

801 Wesemann Dr., West Dundee

(847) 844-8700

www.canlansports.com/locations/us/il/west-dundee/

Carol Stream Ice Rink

540 E. Gunderssen Dr., Carol Stream

(630) 682-4480

www.carolstreamicerink.com

Center Ice of DuPage

1N450 Highland Ave., Glen Ellyn

(630) 790-9696

www.centericeofdupage.com

Crystal Ice House

320 E. Prairie St., Crystal Lake

(815) 356-8500

www.crystalicehouse.com

Downers Grove Ice Arena

5501 Walnut Ave., Downers Grove

(630) 971-3780

www.downersgroveicearena.com

Fox Valley Ice Arena

1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva

(630) 262-0690

www.fvia.us

Inwood Ice Arena

3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

(815) 741-7275

www.jolietpark.org/inwood-ice-arena

Seven Bridges Ice Arena

6690 Illinois Route 53, Woodridge

(630) 271-4400

www.sevenbridgesicearena.com

INDOOR AMUSEMENT (note: some facilities may include bowling, indoor miniature golf and roller skating)

Family Fun Zone

2333 Theodore St., Crest Hill

(815) 729-9191

www.familyfunzone.com

Funway Entertainment Center

1335 S. River St., Batavia

(630) 879-8717

www.funway.com

Kids Empire Villa Park

270 W. North Ave., Villa Park

(630) 425-0555

www.villapark.kidsempire.com

Kids Empire West Chicago

1835 N. Neltnor Blvd., West Chicago

(630) 517-9160

www.westchicago.kidsempire.com

Plum Hollow Family Center

1933 Illinois Route 26, Dixon

(815) 271-4101

www.bowldixon.com

Whirly Ball

2381 E. Army Trail Road, Suite B, Addison

(855) 906-5711

www.whirlyball.com

INDOOR DRIVING RANGES

Links & Tees Indoor Golf Dome

900 W. Lake St., Addison

(630) 233-7275

www.addisonparks.org

Mistwood Golf Dome

730 N. Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook

(630) 739-7600

www.mistwoodgolfdome.com

ROLLER SKATING

Aurora Skate Center

34W113 Montgomery Road, Aurora

(630) 898-5830

www.skateaurora.com

Coachlite Skating Center

1291 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle

(630) 893-4480

www.coachliteskate.com

Paramount Skating Arena

1511 Chestnut St., Ottawa

(815) 433-9463

www.paramountskatingarena.com

The Rink at Pine Creek

6929 West Pines Road, Mount Morris

(815) 946-9988

www.skatingfun.com

Xtreme Wheels Roller Skating Center

691 S. Virginia Rd., Crystal Lake

(815) 356-7000

www.xtremewheelsfuncenter.com