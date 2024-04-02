Indian Valley Theatre performances of ‘Our Town’ begin April 12

"Our Town" cast members Josh Hane and Kailey Christine rehearse for Indian Valley Theatre's upcoming production, April 12-14, 2024. (Photo provided by Indian Valley )

Indian Valley Theatre is set to open its next production, the drama musical “Our Town,” April 12.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 13 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. There also is a matinee performance at 2 p.m. April 14.

The IVT production will be directed by Jacob Roller and Linda Whaley.

“Our Town,” based on the play written by Thornton Wilder, tells the story of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, to tell every town in the worlds story. The musical, narrated by the “Stage Manager,” follows the Webb and Gibbs families through 12 years of changes. The story delivers truths about what it means to be human through lovers George and Emily, their parents, and the other town residents, according to a news release.

Tickets for “Our Town” are available to buy at indianvalleytheatre.com/shows.

Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area, according to the release.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.