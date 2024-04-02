Celebrate Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ at Baker Community Center in St. Charles

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s jazz-infused classic, “Rhapsody in Blue,” April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in a concert by the Shout Section Big Band, directed by Brett Dean and featuring guest pianist Jeffrey LaDeur. (Photo courtesy of Shout Section Big Band )

The performance is produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center as part of its “Saturday Night Lights” concert series at the historic Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles. Paid admission includes three complimentary beverages (wine, beer, soft drinks) and light snacks.

In addition to the original jazz band version of “Rhapsody in Blue,” the concert also will include classic tunes from the “Great American Songbook,” the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early to mid-20th century that have stood the test of time, according to a news release.

The Creation of a Landmark in American Music

In January 1924, George Gershwin reportedly learned from a newspaper article that he was meant to be writing a “jazz concerto” for a concert of new American music to be performed a month later by the popular dance band leader Paul Whiteman. Writing at manic pace, Gershwin composed a two-piano version, which was then orchestrated by Whiteman’s arranger. “Rhapsody in Blue,” with Gershwin as soloist, was a triumph and is considered a landmark in American music, according to the release.

Founded in 2007 by Brett Dean, Shout Section Big Band makes big band swing come alive with excitement. The band, with Dean still at the helm, holds prestigious residencies at such storied Chicago venues as Andy’s Jazz Club and Fitzgerald’s Nightclub.

Pianist Jeffrey LaDeur, a St. Charles native now based in San Francisco, has established himself as a mainstay of the Bay Area music scene. This concert marks his third “Rhapsody in Blue” performance of the work’s centennial year.

For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. The Baker Community Center is located at 101 S. 2nd St., St. Charles.