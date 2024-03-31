Sample McHenry County’s rich coffee culture with Coffee and Tea Trail, debuting Monday

Courtney Valdes makes a coffee drink for a patron at Toast & Roast coffee bar and eatery in McHenry. The recently opened coffee shop is part of the McHenry County Coffee and Tea Trail. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Naturally McHenry County is launching a Coffee and Tea Trail Monday, and it’s no April Fools’ Day prank.

The idea of the trail is to visit 12 different coffee or tea shops out of 14 participating, between Monday and March 31, 2025, and claim a travel mug prize at the end. More than that, the idea is to celebrate “our community’s passion for coffee and tea,” support local and independently owned businesses and causes, connect with other enthusiasts and perhaps discover other local shops and restaurants, according to Naturally McHenry County, the county’s tourism and events arm.

People will need to download the Naturally McHenry County app, at naturallymchenrycounty.com/things-to-do/coffee-and-tea-trail to participate, and then check in through the app at 12 different establishments throughout the county, in any order, by March 31, 2025. The coffee mug reward for those who complete is “exclusively designed for those who’ve explored the trail,” the website says.

“Whether you’re a resident looking to discover new favorites or a visitor eager to experience Northern Illinois’ local flavors, the trail offers a unique adventure that caters to all coffee and tea enthusiasts,” the website states. “From cozy corners perfect for book lovers to vibrant spaces buzzing with community spirit, you’re not just tasting beverages; you’re experiencing the heart and soul of our local culture.”

Toast & Roast, a new coffee bar and eatery that recently opened in McHenry, is among the 14 stops on the Coffee and Tea Trail. General manager Alex Acevedo said the business has received a warm welcome in town.

“We do love McHenry,” Acevedo said. “Everybody that stopped in has been so supportive. We’re so happy to be in business finally and we really want to thank the community and everyone who has stopped in. Every day is a blessing.”

Savannah Lincoln of Lincoln House, another trail participant that opened last year in downtown Huntley, said, “It’ll be a cool thing to see how many people have heard about it.” Lincoln said the business has “had a great relationship with the people at Naturally McHenry County,” which is headquartered down the street from the coffeeshop. (Lincoln House will not be available for the trail’s opening day, since it’s closed Mondays.)

It’s free to participate in the trail, but Naturally McHenry County encourages people who stop in on the trail to buy something and support local businesses. Naturally McHenry County also has a craft beverage trail that runs through Oct. 31. Info is at naturallymchenrycounty.com/things-to-do/craft-beverage-trail/.

Participating coffee and tea shops on the trail are:

ABC Nutrition , 319 Front St., McHenry

, 319 Front St., McHenry Aroma Coffee & Wine , 77 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake

, 77 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake Casting Whimsy , 203 N. Madison St., Woodstock

, 203 N. Madison St., Woodstock Conscious Cup , 5005 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake and 77 W. Main St., Cary

, 5005 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake and 77 W. Main St., Cary Ethereal Confections , 140 Cass St., Woodstock

, 140 Cass St., Woodstock Heady Cup Coffee Roasters , 4127 W. Orleans St., McHenry

, 4127 W. Orleans St., McHenry The Irie Cup , 11805 Main St., Huntley

, 11805 Main St., Huntley Lincoln House , 11808 Main St., Huntley

, 11808 Main St., Huntley Richmond Cafe , 10321 N. Main St., Richmond

, 10321 N. Main St., Richmond Riverbottom Ice Cream Co. , 301 S. Main St., Algonquin

, 301 S. Main St., Algonquin Summer Moon , 625 Cog Circle, Suite D, Crystal Lake

, 625 Cog Circle, Suite D, Crystal Lake Toast & Roast , 1250 N. Green St., McHenry

, 1250 N. Green St., McHenry Warp Corps, 114 N. Benton St., Woodstock

Michael Kivland eats lunch with his children, Jozie and Julian, March 28, 2024 at Lincoln House in Huntley. (Claire O'Brien)

“I think it’s good for everybody,” said Michael Kivland of Heady Cup, who was at Lincoln House with his children Thursday. He added the “coffee’s not bad” at Lincoln House – which serves Heady Cup – and there’s “something for everybody” on the trail.