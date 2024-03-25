Nashville musician, Dave Matthews Band tribute, rock talk lecture coming to The Venue in Aurora this spring

On Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 Monkeys on a String will perform their Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds tribute show at The Venue in Aurora. (Photo provided by The Venue)

Grammy-award nominated Shannon McNally from Nashville, a Dave Matthews tribute band and free rock talk lecture are all coming to The Venue, a live music performance room in downtown Aurora, this spring.

On Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 Monkeys on a String will perform their Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds tribute show. Based out of San Antonio, frontman Alex Cortez is joined by lead guitarist Kevin Cummings for a two-night engagement on The Venue stage. The Saturday show is sold out. Tickets to April 5 are still available. Tickets are general admission and cost $20. They will increase by $5 at the door.

Shannon McNally and Beth Bombara will be on The Venue stage on Friday, April 12. McNally is a standout Americana singer songwriter with 10 albums to her credit including the highly revered “The Waylon Sessions.” She’s on tour from Nashville with St. Louis based Bombara. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Singer-songwriter Shannon McNally will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo provided by The Venue )

Rico will perform hits by Santana and more at The Venue on Saturday, April 13. Rico creates an immense fiery soulful sound through bass, congas, percussion, drums, timbales, keyboards, guitar, and pure passion. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Rock Talk will return to The Venue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Associate Professor of music Mark Plummer from Aurora University will lead the free talk on Stax Records’ Greatest Hits: Booker T. & the M.G.s, Otis, Sam and Dave and the magic made on Macklemore Avenue. No cost to attend. Register at themusicvenue.org.

The Venue will host a tribute weekend on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. On Friday, Amazing Journey will pay tribute to The Who’s Tommy. Eclipse Chicago will perform the songs of Pink Floyd on Saturday. Tickets are on sale at themusicvenue.org.

In early May, The Venue’s free Songwriter Series with host Aaron Kelly will be on Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The curated event features the songwriting and storytelling of local artists and provides the audience with an intimate evening of music.

The Dirty Dead will perform for a free First Fridays show on May 3. The Venue will open its doors for an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. for the downtown-wide event.

On the following Tuesdays, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with local high school jazz bands: April 2 with Addison Trail High School, April 9 with Sandwich High School, April 23 with Sycamore High School, and April 30 with Wheaton Warrenville South High School. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m.

The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows. Les Fleur “The Minnie,” a cocktail collaboration with Wyckwood House will be available at The Venue bar this spring for $10. The cocktail honors singer-songwriter Minnie Riperton.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Pl. at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.