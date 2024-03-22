Singer-songwriters Shannon McNally, Beth Bombara to perform in Aurora

Singer-songwriter Shannon McNally will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo provided by The Venue )

Acclaimed musicians Shannon McNally and Beth Bombara will captivate audiences as they perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, April 12.

Shannon McNally, a Grammy-nominated Nashville songwriter and performer, brings her rich musical heritage to The Venue. Known for her subtle but powerful lyricism and dynamic vocals, McNally has 14 albums to her credit and a long list of iconic peers and mentors, according to a news release.

Sharing the spotlight is St. Louis-based songwriter Beth Bombara, whose heartfelt storytelling and soul-stirring melodies promise to complement the evening, creating a harmonious blend of musical artistry, according to the release.

Beth Bombara will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Photo provided by The Venue )

The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. For ticket information and updates, visit themusicvenue.org.