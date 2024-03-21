The Local Scene: Free Easter egg hunt in Joliet

1. An Evening with Bones & Blue: 7 p.m. Thursday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Original “Blues Brothers” band members Tom “Bones” Malone and “Blue Lou” Marini will share memories with attendees in a Q&A format. Beverage bar available. Tickets are $35 for museum members and $40 for nonmembers. Event proceeds support the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s “Blues Preservation Project.” To buy tickets and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

2. “The Quiet Man”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A retired American boxer returns to the village of his birth in 1920s Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union. Tickets are $5 each and on sale at the Rialto box office. Seating is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are not available online. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the box office at 815-726-6600.

3. Free Easter Egg Hunt: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, 805 Western Ave., Joliet. Breakfast, holiday crafts, a telling of the Easter story, musical instruments to try out, photos with the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Bring your Easter basket. For information, visit firstpresjoliet.org or call 815-727-9259.

4. Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Central Park, 24856 W. Eames St., Channahon. Plenty of eggs filled with doggie treats. All dogs must be leashed at all times. No aggressive dogs. Owners must be present to help guide and gather eggs for their canine. For information, visit channahonpark.org.

5. Raising Riverview exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through May 31, Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road (135th St.) in Romeoville. The exhibit will focus on the Clow family and the farm they created in the 1800s along the DuPage River in a section of Wheatland Township that is now in southern Naperville. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

