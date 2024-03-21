Acclaimed singer-songwriter Mitch Rossell to perform at Woodstock Opera House

Rising country music star Mitch Rossell, known for his captivating songwriting and compelling performances, will perform at Woodstock Opera House Friday, April 5. (Athena Kulb)

Rising country music star Mitch Rossell, known for his captivating songwriting and compelling performances, will perform at Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5.

According to a news release, Rossell brings his authentic sound and heartfelt lyrics to fans and new listeners alike.

Armed with only his acoustic guitar, Rossell has consistently wowed audiences across the country, earning standing ovations and a growing fanbase with his original songs. Rossell toured with country music legend Garth Brooks on Brooks’ 2016 world tour and 2022 stadium tour.

Rossell has penned the last four singles for Brooks, including the chart-topping hit “Ask Me How I Know,” marking his first No. 1 single. He also co-wrote “That’s What Cowboys Do,” “All Day Long,” and “Dive Bar,” further solidifying his status as a sought-after songwriter in the industry.

In addition to his work with Brooks, Rossell has been successfully releasing his own music. His singles “All I Need To See,” “2020,” and “Ran Into You” featuring Trisha Yearwood, have collectively amassed nearly 21 million streams on Spotify, showcasing his ability to connect with listeners through his storytelling and melodies.

Tickets for Mitch Rossell’s performance at the Woodstock Opera House are priced at $35 for A seats and $30 for B seats. Tickets can be purchased online at www.woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.