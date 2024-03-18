2023 semi-finalist from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform at Woodstock Opera House March 29

Jordan Rainer, a 2023 semi-finalist on NBC’s smash TV show “The Voice” is bringing her Straight Shot Tour to Woodstock Opera House on Friday, March 29. (Alejandro Medina III)

Jordan Rainer, a 2023 semi-finalist on NBC’s smash TV show “The Voice,” is bringing her Straight Shot Tour to Woodstock Opera House on Friday, March 29.

Following a series of chart-topping successes including the Top 15 hit “Damn Sandwich” and Top 20 hit “You Made A Rock,” in collaboration with Texas Red-Dirt artist Shayne Porter, Rainer has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene, according to a news release. Her achievements this year also include winning the New Female Vocalist of the Year at the Texas Country Music Awards and the New Faces of Texas Country Music Award, showcasing her growing influence and appeal.

Dubbed “the woman in black” by her fans, Rainer’s authentic and impactful style has made her a beacon of genuine country music. The Straight Shot Tour promises to be an extraordinary showcase of her talent, energy and the raw emotion that has captivated audiences worldwide, according to the news release.

Jordan Rainer, a 2023 semi-finalist on NBC’s smash TV show “The Voice” is bringing her Straight Shot Tour to Woodstock Opera House on Friday, March 29. (Alejandro Medina III)

Tickets for Jordan Rainer’s performance at the Woodstock Opera House are available now, with seats starting at $30. Tickets can be purchased online at woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.

Woodstock Opera House is located at 121 Van Buren St. in Woodstock.