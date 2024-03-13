Here are some things to do for St. Patrick’s Day in DeKalb County

Editor’s note: Did we miss your event? Please send an email to news@daily-chronicle.com or submit it via our community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events.

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, and multiple DeKalb County area events are lined up to help the community celebrate.

1. Whiskey Acres’ St. Patty’s Day Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday with Irish food prepared by chef Rudy Galindo at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. The food will be paired with Whiskey Acres offerings. The first course will offer Irish potato pancakes with whiskey remaloude sauce paired with a Nutty Irishman Old-Fashioned. The second course will offer sausage and potatoes with a Guiness Chowder. The third course will include corned beef and cabbage with potatoes paired with an 185 Highball and the fourth course features chocolate stout pots de creme paired with a “Pot of Gold” Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon.

For tickets and information, visit eventbrite.com.

2. St. Mary’s Catholic School will host its third annual Brews, Bottles and Blarney tasting event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and support the school from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore. Admission to the event is intended for people ages 21 and older. The event features silent auction items, games, a Pot of Gold raffle with cash prizes up to $500, food, and a tasting of various spirits, wines and craft beers. Items available for auction include specialty bourbon baskets; a football signed by Khalil Herbert; and a basketball signed by the 2023 to 2024 Iowa Hawkeye’s women’s basketball team, NCAA scorer Caitlin Clark and Sycamore High School graduate Kylie Feuerbach.

The wine, beer, and spirits are selected by Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, with vendors including Noon Whistle, Energy City Brewery, Whiskey Acres, Sew Hop’d and Bushmills Irish Whiskey. The samples will be complimented by a charcuterie table, a mashed potato bar and desserts.

Tickets cost $40 or $75 for a couple and include a commemorative tasting glass. To buy event or raffle tickets, visit stmarysycamore.com/school.

St. Mary’s Catholic School provides education from pre-k through eighth grade and is dedicated to academic excellence, service to others, and spiritual formation since 1924.

For information, visit stmarysycamore.com/school.

3. Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl with stops in Sandwich and Somonauk that starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is hosted by Rambo’s Bar & Grill in Somonauk and Sidetrack’d Bar & Grill in Sandwich. Stops also include Leslie’s Bull Moose and. Old Thyme Inn. Cost is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt. Bus rides also are offered.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

4. The 94.9 WDKB St. Patrick’s Day .1K event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fatty’s Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Preregistration is $20, and a portion of the sale will go to support Safe Passage Inc. Registration includes an event T-shirt, a race bib and other swag items. Swag bags also are available the day of the race. Check-in begins at 10 a.m., with race time at 11 a.m. The event is for those 21 and older.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

5. St. Paddy’s Day Party from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave. in downtown Genoa. Courtney Stone will perform with special guest Chris Gasparotto from 2 to 5 p.m. Slow Smoke BBQ will offer corned beef sliders. Local beer offered by Sew Hop’d, with a beer sampling set for 3 to 5 p.m. Signature cocktails also will be offered.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.