Marian Central softball rallies to win 1st playoff game since 2019: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marian Central 12, Winnebago 9: At Bates Park in Woodstock, the No. 7-seeded Hurricanes fell down 6-1 and went on to score 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to come back and defeat the No. 8 Indians in their Class 2A Marengo Regional quarterfinal game.

It’s the first postseason win in five years for the Hurricanes (13-12), who before this spring last fielded a varsity team in 2019. Marian advances to meet top-seeded Marengo in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Holly Garrelts went 4 for 4 with three steals, two runs scored and two RBIs in the win. Bailey Keller was 4 of 4 with a double, two runs and one RBI, and Lina Conner was 3 for 4 with two runs and one RBI.

Christine Chmiel picked up the win, striking out 15 in seven innings. She allowed nine runs on 13 hits and two walks.

Prairie Ridge 11, Grayslake Central 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Kylie Carroll was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ (22-5) nonconference win over the Rams.

Kendra Carroll scored twice and drove in three runs, and Parker Frey, Rory Bounds and Autumn Ledgerwood added two RBIs apiece. Emily Harlow and Ady Kiddy both scored three runs.

Reese Mosolino gave up two hits in five innings, striking out eight.

Hampshire 5, Kaneland 4: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (18-12) scored the game-winning run on an error in the seventh inning to walk off a nonconference win against the Knights.

Carissa Schuman, Bria Riebel and Alexa Schuring each drove in a run for Hampshire. Lilly Sippel allowed two earned runs on six hits in six innings, striking out four.

Vernon Hills 7, Cary-Grove 4: At Vernon Hills, Maddie Crick and Grace Kaiser drove in two runs apiece for the Trojans (11-19) in the nonconference loss. Becca Weaver and Aubrey Lonergan both had two hits.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Palatine 1: At Crystal Lake, Makayla Malone pitched a complete game for the Tigers (19-8) in their nonconference win over the Pirates. Malone allowed a run on five hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Liv Shaw and Oli Victorine both went 2 for 3 and knocked in a run for Central.

Baseball

Marian Central 2, Johnsburg 1: At Richmond, Brodee Vermette hit a walk-off single to score TJ Cutrona in the bottom of the seventh inning as the No. 8-seeded Hurricanes (10-20) defeated the No. 9 Skyhawks (6-25) in a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinal.

The game resumed in the top of the second inning after it was suspended Monday because of the weather.

After a one-out walk and single by Marian in the bottom of the seventh, Johnsburg intentionally walked No. 3 hitter Braedon Todd to load the bases. Vermette then hit a 1-1 pitch to center field for the walk-off win.

Adam Wrzos fired 5 1/3 perfect innings with five strikeouts, needing only 51 pitches (38 strikes) in the winning effort. He also was 3 for 3 at the plate. Mason Graf added a double and one RBI.

Evan Pohl threw 6 1/3 innings for Johnsburg, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked five. Jack Nelson added a hit and a run scored.

Crystal Lake South 15, Woodstock North 0 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini and Devin DeLoach combined for a four-inning perfect game as the Gators (17-12) beat the Thunder (7-19-1) in nonconference action.

Trivellini fired four strikeouts in three innings and DeLoach had two strikeouts in the fourth. Yandel Ramirez and James Carlson both had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Dundee-Crown 9, Woodstock 0: At Carpentersville, Leth Pearson threw a shutout for the Chargers (4-28) in a nonconference win against the Blue Streaks (8-21). Pearson allowed only three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Kyle Pribel drove in two runs for D-C, and Jacob Toms (2 for 2, RBI) and Cam Schmeiser each scored twice.

Cary-Grove 12, Fremd 2: At Palatine, Brock Iverson was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Trojans (18-13) beat the Vikings in a nonconference game. Keenan Krysh (3 for 4, double) and Charlie Taczy each drove in two runs.

Hayden Dieschbourg was 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI, and Cooper Motz was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Taczy allowed a run in five innings, striking out seven.

Girls soccer

Hampshire 4, Guilford 1: At Gurnee, the No.-6 seeded Whip-Purs (10-9) beat the No. 11 Vikings in a Class 3A Warren Regional semifinal. Hampshire will meet host Warren in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Kaneland 8, Harvard 0: At Maple Park, the No. 7 Hornets (8-12-2) were shut out against the No. 2 Knights in a Class 2A Kaneland Regional semifinal.

St. Viator 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Arlington Heights, the No. 14 Wolves (2-13-1) ended the season with a loss to the No. 3 Lions.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove splits double dual: At Cary, the host Trojans (19-4) beat Grant 5-0 and lost to Barrington 5-0 in their double dual. Bryce Shechtman (No. 1) and Halen Young (No. 2) won in straight sets at singles against Grant.

Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon (No. 1), Lincoln Karlovsky and Zach Nygren (No. 2) and Chris Ptaszek and Leo Petropoulos (No. 3) swept their doubles matches against Grant.