Local scene: St. Patrick’s Day parade, big winter sale in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1 - St. Patrick’s Day parade: The city of La Salle’s annual parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins in the parking lot of the Knights of Columbus Hall on Second Street, moves south to First Street, then east on First Street to LaHarpe Street, before moving along LaHarpe Street to Second Street. For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page.

2 - Huge Winter Garage Sale: The event will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St, Princeton. Admission and parking is free, but shoppers are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the food pantry. To register, visit bureaucountyfair.com/calendar and click on the Huge Winter Garage Sale event.

3 - Fire Fest: Reading Fire Department in South Streator will hold a fundraiser 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus, 806 Oakley Ave., featuring food, beer and a chance at a grand prize of $500. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Josh Schultz. Tickets are $10 and they are available from any Reading firefighter, at Reading Township Hall, 12th Street Tap or at the door. You must be 21 to attend. All proceeds will be used to purchase new fire equipment.

4 - Photography exhibits: NCI ARTworks in Peru will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for the work of professional artists Dana Collins and Sandra Rust in the Westclox building. The opening reception is free and open to the public. In her photography, Rust captures nature, wildlife, architectural, portraits, industrial and editorial images. Collins has exhibited her paintings, drawings and sculpture in over four dozen solo and juried group exhibitions in New York, Florida and throughout New England and the Midwest. In addition to the opening reception on March 8, the NCI ARTworks will be open to the public daily from 1 to 4 p.m. and for private viewing by appointment. To view and purchase the items on exhibit or on this website, email outreach@nciartworks.com to schedule a time.

5 - Trivia benefit: A trivia night to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 2470, 1501 La Salle St., Ottawa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Tables may consist of five to 10 players. There will be a cash bar, snacks provided, a 50/50 and raffle baskets.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.