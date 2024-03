A trivia night to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the VFW Post 2470, 1501 La Salle St., Ottawa. (Michael Urbanec - murbanec@shawmedia.com)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Tables may consist of five to 10 players. There will be a cash bar, snacks provided, a 50/50 and raffle baskets.