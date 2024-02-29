The Local Scene: Walking Club stroll, yoga on tap this weekend in Kendall County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Roaming Readers: 9 to 11 a.m. March 1 at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road in Yorkville. The Roaming Readers Walking Club is a group of book lovers who just love to get out in the fresh air, get some exercise, spend some time with nature and chat about books with like-minded folks. The group does not read a book each month like a typical book club. Instead, they just share what they’ve been reading and what they like, while taking a leisurely stroll through the woods at Hoover Forest Preserve. Registration is required; visit yorkville.lib.il.us.

2. Yoga at the Museum: 8 to 9 a.m. March 3 at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego. Step inside one of Oswego’s most historic buildings and enjoy the ambiance of stained glass windows and wood panel floors as you take part in a rejuvenating morning yoga practice. Find new energy through breath-work and deep stretches designed to leave you feeling relaxed and ready to calmly take on the week ahead. For ages 13 and older. Register at Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

3. Hillbilly Rockstarz: 9 p.m. March 2 at Pinz Yorkville, 1211 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville. The musicians in Hillbilly Rockstarz grew up with a love of country and rock ’n’ roll music. Each member brings a unique musical aesthetic to the band, and over the years they have grown comfortable with mixing it up. Touring since 2007, Hillbilly Rockstarz has something for every music fan in their set.

4. Downtown Charlie Brown Band: 8 p.m. March 2 at Roadhouse Route 47 Bar & Grill, 1901 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville. The Downtown Charlie Brown Blues Band, a group out of the Chicago area, is one of the hottest blues bands in the region. Playing a mixture of R&B, Delta and Chicago-style blues, as well as jazz and a taste of rock ’n’ roll, has kept them gigging on a weekly basis for more than 20 years. The phenomenal voice of Dee Dee Hardy and rugged bluesy voice of Charlie Brown will keep the house rocking all night long.

5. Local Book Reading and Signing with Amy Skala Tischmann: 1 to 2 p.m. March 3 at The Scoop, 108 Main St. in downtown Oswego. Award-winning author Amy Skala Tischmann will read her book “How Far Is Heaven?” Join a boy and his mother as they talk about losing their loved one in this beautiful book about handling grief. In the comforting children’s book, a boy is feeling sad after losing his grandfather. Through a loving, compassionate and patient conversation, his mother answers all of his questions. She explains that even though we may not see our loved one any more, they still live on. Perfect for kids ages 2-8, “How Far Is Heaven?” is a heartwarming story about recognizing the signs from our lost loved ones in the beauty of the world around us. Purchase a book that day, and the author will sign it.

