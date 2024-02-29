February 29, 2024
The Local Scene: Get the Led Out at Joliet’s Rialto

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
More than 500 people attended a performance of Get The Led Out on Wednesday at The Dixon Historic Theatre. During the two-hour show, the touring group — which had as many as eight musicians on stage — performed Led Zeppelin classic songs, including “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

Get The Led Out on Wednesday performs to more than 500 people at The Dixon Historic Theatre in a the two-hour show. Get The Led Out, a Led Zeppelin touring tribute band, will perform on Saturday at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by Mike Venier)

1. JJC Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera tells the tale of Frederic, a pirate’s apprentice, who falls love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley. Suitable for families. For tickets and information, visit jjc.edu.

2. “Newsies Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Grove Middle School gymnasium, 12425 S. Van Dyke Road, Plainfield. “Newsies Jr.” is a musical adaptation of the Disney film. The story, set in New York City in 1899, follows working-class boys who sell newspapers, form a union and strike against unfair treatment. Tickets are $5. Buy at irajonesdrama.ludus.com or at the door.

3. Soup Supper: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church of Lockport, 1000 S. Washington St., Lockport. All you can eat. Variety of soups. Dine-in or carryout. $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for those ages 3 to 12. Free for children younger than 3. Enter parking lot off 10th Street and use the elevator entrance. Handicapped accessible. Benefits church mission projects. For information, call 815-838-1017 or visit 1umclockport.org.

4. Get the Led Out: 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The Philadelphia-based group of six veteran musicians performs Led Zeppelin music. For tickets, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com. For information on Get The Led Out, visit gtlorocks.com.

5. Hairbanger’s Ball: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Corrigan’s Pub, 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. 1980s hair rock tribute band Hairbanger’s Ball will perform. Ages 21 and older. For information, visit corriganspub52.com and hairbangersball.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.

