The Local Scene: Get the Led Out at Joliet’s Rialto

1. JJC Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera tells the tale of Frederic, a pirate’s apprentice, who falls love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley. Suitable for families. For tickets and information, visit jjc.edu.

2. “Newsies Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Grove Middle School gymnasium, 12425 S. Van Dyke Road, Plainfield. “Newsies Jr.” is a musical adaptation of the Disney film. The story, set in New York City in 1899, follows working-class boys who sell newspapers, form a union and strike against unfair treatment. Tickets are $5. Buy at irajonesdrama.ludus.com or at the door.

3. Soup Supper: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church of Lockport, 1000 S. Washington St., Lockport. All you can eat. Variety of soups. Dine-in or carryout. $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for those ages 3 to 12. Free for children younger than 3. Enter parking lot off 10th Street and use the elevator entrance. Handicapped accessible. Benefits church mission projects. For information, call 815-838-1017 or visit 1umclockport.org.

4. Get the Led Out: 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The Philadelphia-based group of six veteran musicians performs Led Zeppelin music. For tickets, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com. For information on Get The Led Out, visit gtlorocks.com.

5. Hairbanger’s Ball: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Corrigan’s Pub, 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. 1980s hair rock tribute band Hairbanger’s Ball will perform. Ages 21 and older. For information, visit corriganspub52.com and hairbangersball.com.

