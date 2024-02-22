The Local Scene: Night hike at Joliet’s Pilcher Park

Learn about the characteristics of a nocturnal animal’s eyes and then take a hike in the night to look for glowing eyes at the Joliet Park District's "Creatures of the Night" program on Friday. (Shaw Media)

1. Herbal Folklore & Traditions: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Plainfield Public Library District, 15025 S Illinois St., Plainfield. Hear stories, traditional uses for common herbs and how best to grow them. Herb seeds will be provided. To register and for information, call 815-436-6639 or visit papl.info.

2. “Mary Poppins:” 7 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Tickets are $5 for general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are not available online. Doors open 30 minutes before the movie begins. A free organ concert will be held at that time. Items from the bar and concessions (including freshly popped popcorn) will be available to buy. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

3. Creatures of the Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive, Joliet. Learn about the characteristics of a nocturnal animal’s eyes and then take a hike in the night to look for glowing eyes. Enjoy hot chocolate and a campfire after the hike. Ages 5 and older. $8. To register and for more information, visit jolietpark.org.

4. Al Spears & The Hurricane Project Blues concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Live blues and rhythm and blues. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Features include a full beverage bar, access to museum galleries, snacks and treats from GiGi’s Sweet Shoppe. $12 or $10 for museum members. For tickets, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

5. A Celebration of Music Made in America: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, University of St. Francis, Harold and Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform Aaron Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture,” Florence Price’s “Andante moderato,” Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” (selections) and John Knowles Paine’s “Symphony No. 1 in C minor. Free pre-concert discussion 45 minutes before performance. For tickets and more information, call 800-735-7500 or visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.