The Local Scene: Run in a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and jam out in Woodstock and other McHenry County events

Rob Mutert, the founder and executive director of Warp Corps, talks with Benjamin Kanner, center, 18, of Algonquin, and Luke Holbrook, left, 17, of Carpentersville, as they playing music Thursday June 7, 2022, at Warp Corps' location on the historic Woodstock Square. Local musicians will put on performances during the Woodstock Winter Jam fundraiser for Warp Corps at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Opera House. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Mardi Gras Run: Support local charities during the McHenry County Mardi Gras Run for the Beads 5K at 9 a.m. Sunday at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. Run or walk the course that travels through Lippold Park to compete for the top overall male and female award. Award categories by ages range from 14 and younger to 70 and older. Proceeds go to support Child Advocacy Center, Options & Advocacy and Independence Health & Therapy. Registration to participate in the 5K is $45. For information and to register, visit mchenrycountymardigrasrun.org.

Woodstock Winter Jam: Local musicians will put on performances during the Woodstock Winter Jam fundraiser for Warp Corps at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Opera House. Local talent will showcase a diverse range of music, from guitar riffs to soulful vocals. The lineup includes performances by Take 32, Montana Suede and Rotten Mouth. Proceeds go to support Warp Corps, a nonprofit that uses art and sports to prevent suicide, substance abuse and homelessness. Ticket prices range from $15 to $20. For details and to buy tickets, visit woodstockoperahouse.com.

Home show: Unite with savvy homeowners at the Crystal Lake Home Show Saturday and Sunday at the Holiday Inn. The free show features dozens of vendors with home improvement ideas, products and services. Local and national experts will speak and give demonstrations on decor, outdoor projects, interiors and exteriors. Learn about the latest in energy-saving solar power systems, and hear tips on landscaping. At the event, one attendee will win a free trip to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit crystallakehomeshow.com for details.

Valentine’s celebration with Hempstock Pharms: Visit Hempstock Pharms in Woodstock from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday for a self-love celebration. This 21-and-older event will have infused drinks and samples of CBD and hemp products along with exclusive specials. Engaging activities will spark self-esteem and self-care. Admission is $20, or register by Thursday for free entry. For details, visit facebook.com/hempstockpharms.

Learn about landscaping: The 30th annual Natural Landscaping Seminar is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. Learn from the experts during four presentations, including on topics such as treating tree diseases and designing native gardens. Prepare for the 17-year cyclical cicadas that will be emerging this year while learning about the significance of the bug. Vendors and local conservation organizations also will be at the event to share information on services and garden art. Admission is $50 per person and includes a lunch catered by Three Chefs. Visit thewppc.org for information.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.