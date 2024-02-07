‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner, comedian Rachel Feinstein to appear at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Actor and comedian David Koechner will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia on March 15 and 16. (Photo by Mandee Johnson )

Fans of the “Anchorman” movies have the chance to see the actor who played sportscaster Champ Kind perform live in the western suburbs when David Koechner takes the stage at The Comedy Vault in Batavia on March 15 and 16.

According to a news release, in addition to “Anchorman,” Koechner is known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office,” and currently co-hosts A&E’s “America’s Top Dog.” He played Bill Lewis on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and recently appeared on ABC’s “Bless This Mess,” CBS’s “Superior Donuts,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” Comedy Central’s “Another Period” and IFC’s “Stan Against Evil.”

Koechner also voices recurring characters on FOX’s “American Dad” and Netflix’s “F Is for Family” and “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.”

He is an alum of The Second City in Chicago, and got his first break as a member of the “Saturday Night Live” cast.

When not filming, Koechner performs live comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner,” according to the release.

Nationally touring comedian and actress Rachel Feinstein will appear at The Comedy Vault from Feb. 15 to 17.

Comedian and actress Rachel Feinstein will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia from Feb. 15 to 17. (Photo courtesy of Loshak PR) (YOKO HARAOKA )

According to The Comedy Vault, she has appeared on “Life & Beth” on Hulu, Judd Apatow’s HBO comedy “Crashing,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” ABC’s “The View,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and more.

Those aren’t the only two notable shows coming up, however. Other comedians scheduled to perform include Ryan Davis, who has appeared on HBO’s “All Def Comedy” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” from Feb. 22-24; Mary Lynn Rajskub, who has appeared on the TV shows “24″ and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” March 21-23; Bobcat Goldthwait, April 12-13; and The Day Players, a group of actors from popular network soap operas, who will perform music and tell stories on April 20.

“Rachel Feinstein is coming back for the third time,” said Liz Valaitis, co-owner of The Comedy Vault. “She just filmed her upcoming Netflix special a few weeks ago in New York. There is a really fun show coming up in April. The Day Players are four guys from ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ that started a band. They are so much fun. We are very fortunate to be getting all of these amazing and talented headliners. You really can’t go wrong with any of our upcoming shows. They are all going to be a blast. I love that I’m able to bring such big names and talented acts to the suburbs.”

Most shows are for people age 21 and older, with a two drink or item minimum per person. The Comedy Vault serves a variety of appetizers for purchase.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.