The Local Scene: Young musicians, winter themes and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ in the Illinois Valley

Adyssen Boaz (third from left) as Young Bonnie leads the ensemble in song during rehearsals of “Bonnie & Clyde” at Stage 212 in La Salle. The real-life story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow was adapted into a musical that scored Tony Award nominations. “Bonnie & Clyde” runs Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11 at Stage 212 and is recommended for mature audiences. (Tom Sistak)

1. Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra Young Performers Recital: Junior division honorable mention competitors were Mia Gross on piano and Daphne Heeley on viola. Senior division runner-up flutist Ava Rosengren and honorable mentions Molly Ewen (voice), Emily Kmetz (flute) and Ella Lewis (saxophone) will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Westclox Fine Arts Factory, 408 Fifth St., Peru, in the IVSO Honors Recital. The concert features the runners-up and honorable mentions of the Young Performers Competition. A free-will offering will be accepted.

2. Winter Hike: Take a walk with others from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday around Lake Kakusha in Mendota. Focus will be on winter photography and animal tracks. Dress warm. Children can participate with an adult. Leave pets at home, and bring hiking sticks if you’d like. There is no charge.

3. “Bonnie & Clyde” the musical: “Bonnie & Clyde” will be presented from Friday to Sunday and again from Feb. 9 to 11 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available to the public for $22 each and can be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org.

4. OEHS Music Festival: The 34th annual festival is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday in Ottawa High School’s Kingman Gym, 211 E. Main St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Student ensembles will showcase their talents. Friendly City Sound, Central Cyclone and Beginning Band, the Shepherd Concert Choir, the Shepherd Band, OTHS Choirs and OTHS Symphonic Band will perform.

5. “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock”: The original documentary by Starved Rock Hikers explores the authentic journey of ice climbers scaling frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park. The film is presented by the Illinois Office of Tourism, Starved Rock Hikers and Heritage Corridor Destinations. The public is invited at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, to the Roxy Cinema, 827 La Salle St., Ottawa, where the film will be screened. Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime. There will be appearances by the ice climbers.

