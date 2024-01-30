‘Ice Climbers of Starved Rock’ documentary to premiere Feb. 3rd

Starved Rock Hikers will debut their original documentary, “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock,” at 6 and again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Roxy Cinema in Ottawa. (Starved Rock Hikers)

An unexpected frozen adventure, like never before...Ice Climbers of Starved Rock, an original documentary by Starved Rock Hikers, explores the authentic journey of an extraordinary community of ice climbers scaling frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park in Illinois.

“This film is all about folks from different backgrounds coming together through a shared desire for ice climbing,” stated Kyle Petersen, Director and Lead Editor of the documentary. “Underneath frozen cliffs, we get a chance to meet, understand, and follow the ice climbers.”

The 29-minute beautiful cinematic offers a glimpse into the extraordinary community of ice climbers who brave the cold and frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park in Illinois.

Featuring incredible footage and authentic interviews, “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” offers viewers a rare opportunity to witness the raw courage and determination of climbers such as Dave Everson, Wes Black, and Bruce Turner as they ascend frozen waterfalls in one of the United States’ most-visited state parks, Starved Rock State Park.

“This compelling documentary captures the incredible sights, sounds and awe-inspiring experiences that define winter at Starved Rock State Park - a true paradise for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism. “Illinois is home to 64 state parks offering a diverse range of outdoor adventures to discover year-round. From hiking and cycling to horseback riding, canoeing, fishing and beyond, there are endless opportunities to explore and enjoy nature across Illinois.”

Still from the 'Ice Climbers of Starved Rock' documentary by Kyle Petersen

“The icefalls are always impressive, even more-so when you consider Starved Rock is one of the only places in Illinois where ice climbing naturally occurs,” stated Matthew Klein, Producer of the documentary. “It’s a unique story in an unexpecting location – one that Kyle and I had a great time capturing.”

The public is invited to an unforgettable evening at the Roxy Cinema on Saturday, February 3, 2024, where the film will be screened at 6:00pm and 7:30pm. Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime. With special appearances by the ice climbers themselves, this event will truly be one of a kind.

Admission to the premiere is free, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be reserved at www.starvedrockhikers.com/ice-climbers

Limited walk-ins may be accepted, so be sure to arrive early. Plus, the first 50 attendees at each showing will receive a limited-edition poster, with an exclusive opportunity for climbers to autograph these collector’s items.

“I encourage you to watch this amazing (locally produced) documentary – then hike out to one of the frozen waterfalls and watch/listen to the ice climbers in the cool air with a light snowfall – then go back and watch the documentary again, stated Robert Navarro, President of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “Watching these climbers and listening to their stories is breathtaking.

About Starved Rock Hikers:

Starved Rock Hikers was established by a group of locals passionate about enhancing the hiking experience in the Starved Rock area. Today, they continue to share their love for the parks through a vibrant community of hikers, carefully curated adventures, and commitment to preserving these natural wonders. Start your adventure at www.starvedrockhikers.com

About the Illinois Office of Tourism:

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

About Heritage Corridor Destinations:

Heritage Corridor Destinations ignites, influences, and impacts the visitor experience through tourism partnerships within the communities and counties along the historic I&M Canal Towns, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, and beautiful Starved Rock Country. Heritage Corridor Destinations is the officially certified bureau for the following counties: Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Putnam, and Will. Learn more at https://www.hcdestinations.com