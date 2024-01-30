Starved Rock Hikers to debut original documentary about scaling frozen waterfalls

Starved Rock Hikers will debut their original documentary, “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock,” at 6 and again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Roxy Cinema in Ottawa. (Starved Rock Hikers)

Starved Rock Hikers will debut their original documentary, “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock,” at 6 and again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Roxy Cinema in Ottawa.

The 29-minute documentary explores the journey of a community of ice climbers as they scaled frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park, according to a news release.

“Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” is presented by the Illinois Office of Tourism, Starved Rock Hikers and Heritage Corridor Destinations.

“This film is all about folks from different backgrounds coming together through a shared desire for ice climbing,” Kyle Petersen, director and lead editor of the documentary, said in the release. “Underneath frozen cliffs, we get a chance to meet, understand and follow the ice climbers.”

Featuring incredible footage and interviews, “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” offers viewers a rare opportunity to witness the raw courage and determination of climbers such as Dave Everson, Wes Black and Bruce Turner as they ascend frozen waterfalls in the park, according to the release.

“This compelling documentary captures the incredible sights, sounds and awe-inspiring experiences that define winter at Starved Rock State Park, a true paradise for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Daniel Thomas, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism. “Illinois is home to 64 state parks offering a diverse range of outdoor adventures to discover year-round. From hiking and cycling to horseback riding, canoeing, fishing and beyond, there are endless opportunities to explore and enjoy nature across Illinois.”

“The icefalls are always impressive, even more-so when you consider Starved Rock is one of the only places in Illinois where ice climbing naturally occurs,” Matthew Klein, producer of the documentary, said in the release.

Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime, and will feature appearances by the ice climbers.

Admission to the premiere is free, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be reserved at www.starvedrockhikers.com/ice-climbers. Limited walk-ins may be accepted. The first 50 attendees at each showing will receive a limited-edition poster.

Starved Rock Hikers was established by a group of locals passionate about enhancing the hiking experience in the Starved Rock area. They continue to share their love for the parks through a vibrant community of hikers, carefully curated adventures, and commitment to preserving these natural wonders, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.starvedrockhikers.com.