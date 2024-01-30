‘In the Heights’ to launch Marriott Theatre season in Lincolnshire

"In the Heights," by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, plays through March 17 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Brave Lux/Joe Mazza)

On a bitterly cold winter’s day, Marriott Theatre actors were rehearsing “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “In the Heights,” set on the hottest day of the year in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical marks a sizzling launch to the 2024 season at the Lincolnshire-based resort’s theater, running through March 17. Coming up will be “The Music Man,” “Beehive: The ’60s Musical,” “1776″ and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.”

In addition to the lineup of musicals, the theater offers three productions for children annually and a concert series.

Already working on next year’s theater season, Executive Producer Peter Blair explained how the lineup is carefully shaped to create a perfect blend of favorite classics and first-time offerings on the Marriott stage.

“The season for us is always about the mix,” Blair said. “Because our subscribers have been with us so long, they are used to that mix.”

Typically, a show won’t be performed more than once in a decade, he said.

“We know they want to see the classics like ‘The Music Man’ and ‘1776,’ and mix in something they’ve never seen like ‘In the Heights’ – maybe a little different stylistically and musically,” Blair said. “It’s an unbelievable cast. [The audience] is going to have a good time.

“It’s fun to hear the seeds for ‘Hamilton’ a little in the music and style; I think you’re in for a treat,” he added, praising the show’s director, choreographer and creative team.

Another new offering will be “Beehive: The ‘60s Musical.”

“In that summer slot, we find people want to have a good time. [‘Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story’] this last summer was gangbusters. People really embrace that. Don’t make me think, don’t make me sad. Just entertain me.”

“Beehive” delivers hit after hit, with a rock ’n’ roll band sharing the spotlight on stage with the actors.

A time-honored favorite, “White Christmas” will cap the season.

”It’s such a heartwarming way to end the year,” Blair said. “Our audiences love tap dancing. There’s something magical about that. Ten people wearing shiny costumes and dancing in sync – musical theater at its finest.”

Coming up on its 50th anniversary in 2025, with a remarkable 500 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations to its credit, Marriott continues to create its magic on a theater-in-the-round stage, a rarity these days.

“I just love it; it’s such a different experience, not just for audiences, but for actors, choreographers,” Blair said of the 838-seat space. “It changes [the] relationship to the show itself and to the audience. We hear that actors really love being [able] to connect in that way. So intimate, it changes it from spectacle to character, storytelling [and] emotions.”

Blair is coming up on an anniversary of his own at Marriott.

“My first job in 2005 [was as a] backstage guy,” he said. “I made coffee and mopped the stage and ran around with props.”

After a hiatus, he returned to his new role on the administrative side.

Blair talked about the talent pool Marriott draws on, and why it’s important to see multiple musical theaters thrive across the region.

“We try our best to hire Chicago [area] actors first and foremost, [to] keep the industry in town. … We want to keep Chicago artists working,” said Blair, noting Marriott also frequently casts in New York and occasionally in Los Angeles if there’s a specialty role.

Blair said the resort hotel offers great packages, and the venue features multiple restaurants and amenities, with perks going to theater subscribers.

“[The 50th anniversary] says something to the quality of work we present, and the loyal patrons,” Blair said. “We appreciate their enthusiasm. They want the same seat every show. [Our] subscribers take ownership. They are a huge chunk of this place’s success.”

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “In the Heights”

• WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

• WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday through March 17

• INFORMATION: 847-634-0200, MarriottTheatre.com