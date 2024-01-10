Music, comedy fire up The Studio in downtown Lockport

Laura Patricia, who helms The Studio in Lockport and is herself a musician and vocalist, is pictured in its wine room with fellow band members of The Simple Remedy: Michael Pentz (from left), Edward Ryan, Andy Wilmoth and Mike Smith (right). (Photo provided by Bill Furlong)

Music fans and artists have discovered a lively venue in downtown Lockport called The Studio, known for eclectic offerings from performers spanning Illinois to California.

The Studio is helmed by Laura Patricia, a Lockport resident originally from Joliet, who took over the operation of what had been a wine bar three years ago, and reimagined it as a space to showcase musicians, plus stand-up comedy each second Saturday. She pairs the experience with scratch-made, small-plate dishes, specialty cocktails, craft beers, bourbon tastings, wines and a wide array of nonalcoholic beverages including mocktails.

”We book all acts: We have had rhythm and blues, rap artists, ska, a lot of women’s bands,” said Patricia, who will focus on female artists throughout Women’s History Month in March.

The Studio nurtures something creative seven days a week. Beyond band nights, Patricia offers an open jam every Sunday night; one Tuesday a month highlights a jazz jam with students from Joliet Junior College; and Thursdays feature a singer-songwriter open mic.

Patricia is a vocalist with a band called The Simple Remedy, playing Americana along with some country, blues and soul. They are familiar from appearances at the Sandwich Fair, McHenry festival and Chicago hot spots.

“I get to kind of see what the musicians go through; it makes my job a little easier when booking them into my venue,” Patricia said, adding fellow band member and songwriting collaborator Eddie Ryan of Orland Park assists with bookings from farther afield for The Studio. “It’s really cool getting other people into the community.”

She and Ryan offer something special the fourth Friday of every month, the Singer-Songwriter Spotlight.

“[Ryan] picks three different local songwriters that don’t know each other – not only expanding [our] music community, [but] inviting all those people who support those artists to experience new music, too. … The Songwriter night hit our first anniversary back in June; some sell out – incredible.”

Tickets are on sale to catch the next one at 8 p.m. Jan. 26, starring Noah Gabriel Giblin, Lia Caton and Reilly Downes. Appearing Feb. 23 will be Brandon Reisdorf, Aaron Williams and Nicki Sage.

“In our kitchen, we make everything from scratch: flatbreads and appetizers,” Patricia said. “We’ve added a panini and a couple different flatbreads.”

The menu extends to such dishes as a charcuterie and cheese board; spinach-artichoke dip; a hummus trio; and baked goat cheese marinara.

Animal lovers can support the Live Like Roo Foundation at a benefit night whose musical theme is the one-hit wonder. Doors open after 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and music starts at 8 p.m. Serving the region, the charity provides support and financial assistance to families whose pet faces a cancer diagnosis, said Patricia, inviting people to show up early and grab a seat. The benefit tickets cost $10.

Check out The Studio’s full entertainment lineup at studiolockport.com and the Facebook page.

With an eye to building community, Patricia said she also offers The Studio as a pickup spot for local food businesses without their own brick-and-mortar site, including The Shack BBQ Catering, an awarding-winning barbecue purveyor known for its delicious recipes. To learn more, visit theshacklp.com.

Patricia isn’t resting on her laurels.

“There’s always room to grow – gotta keep up with the changes,” she said, noting a kids jam is in the works.

“It’s been really great,” Patricia said of The Studio. “It’s starting to get noticed as a small intimate music venue. I get emails all the time [from] touring Nashville to New York [artists] wanting to play on the stage. The fact that it’s gotten to that point is very humbling. … I’m very happy with where it’s going.”

