Pete Ellman Big Band to perform in St. Charles Dec. 16

The Norris Cultural Arts Center’s “Saturday Night Lights” will go out with a bang as the 18-piece Pete Ellman Big Band performs the last concert of the fall series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

The performance is set at the historic Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles, and will include big band and jazz standards, some new pieces and a selection of holiday tunes.

Tickets include complimentary beverages and light snacks.

According to a news release, since Pete Ellman founded his big band in 2009, it has played regularly throughout the Chicago region.

The band frequently invites student jazz ensembles to join them, and provides guest clinicians to work with school jazz bands, giving young musicians a taste of the real world environment of playing for appreciative audiences.

Additionally, The Pete Ellman Big Band has hosted numerous fundraisers at their events to support local nonprofits such as Loaves & Fishes, Toys for Tots, Kids Matter, Kidz Cabaret, Youth Symphony of DuPage, Naperville Educational Foundation, Gil Ellman Memorial Fund and others, the release stated.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit norrisculturalarts.com.

For details on The Pete Ellman Big Band, go to pebb.net.