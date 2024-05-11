Letter: ‘Best experience’ at MercyHealth Hospital ER

I would like to comment on our experience at the new MercyHealth Hospital in Crystal Lake. My 83-year-old husband had to go to the emergency room for severe pain in his side and back. It was the best experience we have ever had in an emergency room. The staff was prompt and thorough. He was taken care of immediately. When his test results indicated he needed surgery, he was admitted to the hospital. The care and attention he received from his surgeon, Dr. Douglas Bryan, to the nurses and aides for three and half days was terrific. We older adults are used to being dismissed as “what do you expect at your age.” The Mercy staff was so caring. Crystal Lake should know what a gem they have in their town.

Judy Gallagher

Crystal Lake