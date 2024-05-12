An Italian niche: New bakery, deli on the way to Woodstock Square

Paulie's Italian Bakery and Deli manager Alex Maturno holds a painting at the restaurant in Woodstock May 2, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Woodstock-area foodies will soon have a new option they can check out: Paulie’s Italian Bakery and Deli.

Paulie’s, which owner Paul Letizia described as a delicatessen-style bakery, plans to open as early as this week on the Woodstock Square in a space formerly occupied by a bicycle store at 132 Cass St.

The restaurant is “pretty niche,” Letizia said as there aren’t many Italian restaurants in Woodstock.

The front of Paulie's Italian Bakery and Deli in Woodstock May 2, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

“People were looking for an Italian thing,” Letizia said.

The menu, which Letizia said was Venice-inspired, features items like prosciutto sandwiches and lampredotto, the main ingredient of which is roasted cow stomach. In addition to sandwiches, people can order deli meats and cheeses but also enjoy Italian sweets like cannolis and gelato.

The restaurant plans to share an outdoor seating space with MobCraft Beer, which opened inside the Old Courthouse last fall and has a patio across the street from the deli.

Once business is running smoothly, Letizia plans to offer cooking classes for the community.

He said he’s thinking of offering a class in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The Woodstock Pride Parade route is set to pass near the deli.

The proprietors of the bakery and deli also aim to promote other local businesses. They’re planning a small business showcase inside where other businesses can advertise and show their products.

It’s not Letizia’s first foray into bakeries on the Woodstock Square. Just over a year ago, he opened Sweet Reds Patisserie on the Square, which rebranded last month and is now called La Vie en Rose Patisserie and Cafe.

The inside of La Vie en Rose Patisserie & Cafe in Woodstock May 2, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

La Vie en Rose has a space inspired by French cafes and a menu featuring French-inspired delicacies like croissants and macarons.

Some staff will be working in both La Vie en Rose and Paulie’s. Todd Dwyer is the sous chef at La Vie and Rose and will work at Paulie’s as well.

“I’m looking forward to both challenges,” Dwyer said. He noted it’s a team effort at the restaurants.

Regardless of where they end up working, the staff at Paulie’s is eagerly awaiting the grand opening.

“It is a little nerve-wracking,” said Alex Maturno, who is one of Paulie’s managers. “We’re all just very excited for this to open.”