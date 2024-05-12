McHenry County College commencement, by the numbers

Graduates wave to family and friends before commencement at McHenry County College on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Hundreds of students became graduates of McHenry County College during Saturday’s graduation ceremonies on the Crystal Lake campus. Here’s a look at how the class of 2024 stacked up, by the numbers, according to college officials:

709 – Potential spring graduates, pending final grades and grade-point averages.

78 – Different programs from which students graduated. Top programs and degrees are Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, AAS in Registered Nursing, Basic Nursing Assistant Certificate and Emergency Medical Technician Certificate.

89 – Students graduating with honors.

3.5-3.74 – Cumulative GPA a student must earn to graduate with honors.

105 – Students graduating with high honors.

3.75 or higher – Cumulative GPA a student must earn to graduate with high honors.

131 – Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members.

11 – Members of the graduating class who are in the military or formerly served.

6 – Members of the graduating class who earned volunteerism awards.

100 – Hours of community service or volunteering a student must complete while attending MCC to receive a volunteerism award.

7 – National Technical Honor Society members.

54 – High school students who this spring are earning dual degrees, meaning both high school diplomas and associate’s degree from MCC through the college’s secondary education partnership. This year’s dual degree honorees include 9 students from Harvard, 11 from Woodstock, 16 from Woodstock North and 18 from Huntley high schools. Of them, 53 earned an Associate in Arts degree and one an Associate in Science.

27 – Number of nursing students who were recognized at a pinning ceremony prior to commencement Saturday. Nursing graduates are symbolically welcomed into the profession by nurse faculty.