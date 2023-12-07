Elgin Symphony Orchestra to return to Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to the stage to celebrate the holidays at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. (Jiyang Chen)

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to the stage to celebrate the holidays at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

According to a news release, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience. The ESO brings world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of the big city.

“We are excited to be back live in concert at the Raue Center to celebrate the holidays,” said Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. “Our Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring the Elgin Master Chorale and our new music director Chad Goodman, will be a true celebration of holiday spirit. We are thrilled to welcome Chad to the ESO. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to the ESO along with an infectious energy and enthusiasm. We look forward to sharing all your favorite carols and traditional music that will tempt you to sing along.”

Goodman was selected following a two-year international search that included a pool of nearly 100 applicants. He is the fifth music director for the award-winning symphony orchestra, and presides over the ESO’s 74th season, which opened Oct. 7.

Since its founding in 1950, the organization has developed a reputation for artistic excellence, innovative programming and a deep commitment to the social advocacy and economic development of the diverse communities that it serves, according to the release.

Tickets start at $53 for the general public, $37.10 for RaueNOW Members, and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.