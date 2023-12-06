Dixon Stage Left to present adaptation of ’80s movie ‘Clue’

Dixon Stage Left presents "Clue." The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9 14, 15, 16 and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17. (ROSS HALEY)

Dixon Stage Left is bringing an adaptation of the popular ’80s movie “Clue” to the stage for eight performances this month.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17.

“It’s a cult classic, but had a recent revival in popularity and more people know about it,” said Sean Ports, artistic director of Dixon Stage Left. “I’ve known about ‘Clue’ for a long time, and I’ve always loved the board game and thought it was a great movie. [The stage adaptation] is pretty faithful to the movie, but it does deviate. And where it deviates, audiences who know the movie will be pleased with choices. The end isn’t the same as the movie, but it’s inspired by the movie’s multiple endings.”

The screenplay was adapted for the stage by playwright Sandy Rustin, Ports said.

“It’s only been within the last four to five years that the stage adaptation has been around. It’s fairly new and now becoming one of the most popular shows for theaters, whether amateur or professional, to produce. It’s a hot commodity,” Ports said.

The play is family-friendly, which makes it a good choice for the theater’s Christmas production, Ports said. He said audiences can expect a high-quality show with sets, costumes and props, as well as skilled actors.

“We had a lot of talented people who auditioned for ‘Clue,’ which made it difficult to cast. It’s a great problem to have, we often have a lot of talent auditioning for our shows,” Ports said. “Audiences can expect a fast-paced comedy. It’s a great night out at the theater.”

The cast includes Kaitlin D. Haley as Miss Scarlet, Suzie Branch as Mrs. White, Mary Keiffer as Mrs. Peacock, Sam Hildebrand as Col. Mustard, Micah Megill as Professor Plum, Gavin Long as Mr. Green, Kennidy Summers as Yvette and Ports as Wadsworth.

The theater produces six main-stage shows each season, which runs from September to August. “Clue” is the second offering of the 2023-24 season. Some of the upcoming productions include “Night Mother” in May, about a woman struggling with her mental health, “Animal Farm,” done as a readers theater performance, and “The Giver,” which features teens and young adults as cast members.

For more information about Dixon Stage Left’s season, or to purchase tickets for any of the upcoming shows, visit dixonstageleft.org.