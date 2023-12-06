‘A Very West Towns Christmas’ barbershop concerts to shine in Elmhurst

The West Towns Chorus, a championship barbershop harmony ensemble that rehearses in Downers Grove, will present Christmas concerts Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, in Elmhurst. (Photo provided)

For those wondering what “A Very West Towns Christmas” entails, let it be known many of the signature elements of this barbershop group’s highly popular past Christmas concerts will be present Dec. 9 and 10, announced the award-winning choral group.

These elements include about 35 wonderful male voices singing holiday tunes in four-part harmony, featuring seasonal favorites in Act I such as “The Christmas Song” (“Chestnuts Roasting”) and “O Christmas Tree,” a news release stated. Act II songs range from “Joy to the World” and “Mary, Did You Know” to the powerful closing number, “Adeste Fideles.”

Directing the chorus, which rehearses in Downers Grove, will be Carrie Marcotte of Bolingbrook, who recently led the group to its second-place win in the state barbershop chorus competition in Bloomington. Aiding her will be assistant directors Joe Tomecek and Mark Betczynski.

Guest groups joining the program include the Chicago Bronze Handbells, Affinity Strings and a small group from the Village Vocal Chords, a women’s choral group.

The event includes moments of humor and some intermission fun involving attendees buying raffle tickets for a variety of gift baskets.

“A Very West Towns Christmas” will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, in the Huizinga Auditorium at Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Road, Elmhurst.

Tickets cost $30 for preferred front and center seating, and $25 for general admission. Groups of 10 or more receive a $2 per ticket discount. Tickets may be obtained online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/westtowns/197.

For more information, call 630-201-5544.