Downtown Sterling welcomes Christmas Dec. 1 with fireworks, tree lighting

Backlit by the Christmas tree at Library Plaza in downtown Sterling, Santa and Mrs. Claus take in the pageantry of the Seasonal Sights and Sounds festival during a previous year. (Troy Taylor)

Visitors to downtown Sterling on Friday, Dec. 1 will experience the Sights and Sounds of the Season, with the Christmas tree lighting, Santa’s Workshop and more.

According to Sterling Main Street, the annual event kicks off just after 5 p.m. with Santa’s arrival on Locust Street, followed by the Liberty Plaza Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., across from the Sterling Theater.

After the lighting, horse and carriage rides will be available until 7:30 p.m., with pickup and drop off in the municipal parking lot behind Grummert’s Hardware.

Children will love Santa’s Workshop, with free activities until 7:30 p.m. on 4th Street between 1st Avenue and Locust Street.

Make sure to check out Dale Park, which will have holiday inflatables, as well as a giant lit peace sign, perfect for capturing seasonal selfies. Washington Elementary fifth graders will perform following the tree lighting and the YMCA will have a short holiday fitness program at 6:15 p.m.

Red and green fireworks that looked like Christmas tree bulb lights were part of the display in downtown Sterling. The display was the closing note to the Seasonal Sights and Sounds festivities. (Troy Taylor)

Dale Park is also a great spot to watch the fireworks, which wrap up the event at 8 p.m.

Downtown merchants will also remain open late for shopping and dining specials throughout the evening.

The holiday fun continues on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sterling Theater’s Ugly Sweater Party. The theater will screen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the party can be purchased here.