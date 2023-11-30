Downtown Sterling welcomes Christmas Dec. 1 with fireworks, tree lighting

Visitors to downtown Sterling on Friday, Dec. 1 will experience the Sights and Sounds of the Season, with the Christmas tree lighting, Santa’s Workshop and more.
According to Sterling Main Street, the annual event kicks off just after 5 p.m. with Santa’s arrival on Locust Street, followed by the Liberty Plaza Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., across from the Sterling Theater.
After the lighting, horse and carriage rides will be available until 7:30 p.m., with pickup and drop off in the municipal parking lot behind Grummert’s Hardware.
Children will love Santa’s Workshop, with free activities until 7:30 p.m. on 4th Street between 1st Avenue and Locust Street.
Make sure to check out Dale Park, which will have holiday inflatables, as well as a giant lit peace sign, perfect for capturing seasonal selfies. Washington Elementary fifth graders will perform following the tree lighting and the YMCA will have a short holiday fitness program at 6:15 p.m.
Dale Park is also a great spot to watch the fireworks, which wrap up the event at 8 p.m.
Downtown merchants will also remain open late for shopping and dining specials throughout the evening.
The holiday fun continues on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sterling Theater’s Ugly Sweater Party. The theater will screen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the party can be purchased here.