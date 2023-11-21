Music at Moser presents ‘Illinois & Michigan Night’ in Joliet

The Rebel Eyes will perform at the University of St. Francis on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo provided by University of St. Francis. )

The University of St. Francis welcomes singer/songwriter trios Crooked Tails and The Rebel Eves for “Illinois & Michigan Night” on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. as part of the university’s Music at Moser series.

The concert will take place in the Sexton Auditorium, which is located on the university’s main campus in Joliet, 500 Wilcox St.

The concert, showcasing the talented trios’ original songs, stories and harmonies, features Illinois’ Crooked Tails, a collaboration of noted songwriters Brian Motyll, Allison Flood and John Condron, all of whom have enjoyed artistic success and audience popularity with their individual band projects, according to a news release from the University of St. Francis.

Crooked Tails will perform at the University of St. Francis on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

Joining Crooked Tails is Michigan trio The Rebel Eves, recently named a “Band to Watch” in their home state, according to the news release.

Tickets cost $15 each (USF students are admitted free of charge with valid USF ID). Visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser to purchase tickets.