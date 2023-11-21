Enjoy an evening of murder and mystery at LaSalle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion

The Hegeler Carus Mansion, located at 1307 Seventh St in La Salle, has been a staple of the Illinois Valley since it was completed in 1876. The mansion has seven levels, 57 rooms, is 16,000 square feet. (Jayce Eustice)

Step back in time to the 1920s for a good old fashioned murder mystery at LaSalle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion.

“Mayhem, Moonshine and Murder!” is 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

According to the Hegeler Carus website, the interactive performance is set at a speakeasy in the 1920s. It was created by the mansion’s staff and volunteers. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire and light refreshments will be served.

All funds raised for and during this event will go toward the mansion’s restoration projects. The cost is $75 per person. Space is limited, and reservations must be purchased online.

The secret password for entry and other instructions will be issued upon completion of ticket purchase.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://hegelercarus.org/.