The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Oct. 13-19

Monday, October 14

Girls volleyball: Coal City at Beecher, 6 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: Lemont at Downers Grove North, 10 a.m.; Christian Liberty at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Morris, 6 p.m.; Evergreen Park at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Seneca at Amboy Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls cross country: Seneca at Amboy Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, October 15

Flag football: Rich Township Sectional – semifinals: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Kankakee, 5 p.m., Hillcrest vs. Romeoville, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Oswego, Bremen at Lemont, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, Oswego East at Joliet West, Plainfield Central at Minooka, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Morris, Providence at Aurora Central Catholic, Wilmington at Lisle, 6 p.m.; Herscher at Coal City, 6:15 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Benet, Pontiac at Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Peotone, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Joliet West at Oswego, Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15 p.m.; Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:45 p.m.; Muchin Prep at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Dwight at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Dwight at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Pontiac at Coal City, 4:15 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Southland Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Morris at Riverside-Brookfield, Plainfield at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16

Flag football: Rich Township Sectional – championship, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Providence at Autumn Knights Tournament, 5 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: Morris at Streator, 4:30 p.m.; Stagg at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming: Plainfield at Riverside-Brookfield, 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 17

Girls volleyball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet West at Joliet Central, Lemont at Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Minooka at Yorkville, Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Providence at De La Salle, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.; Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Morris at Rochelle, 6 p.m.; Coal City at Reed-Custer, 6:15 p.m.; Wilmington at Peotone, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: Andrew at Minooka, Oswego East at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Kankakee, 6 p.m.; St. Viator at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Joliet at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Boys golf: IHSA State Finals, Bloomington-Normal

Girls golf: IHSA State Finals, Decatur

Flag football: IHSA State Tournament, Villa Park

Football: Joliet West at Plainfield East, Romeoville at Joliet Central, 6:30 p.m.; Herscher at Coal City, Lincoln-Way Central at Waubonsie Valley, Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Marian Catholic at Providence, Marquette at Seneca, Minooka at Oswego, Morris at Sycamore, Oak Forest at Lemont, Peotone at Lisle, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Reed-Custer at Streator, Wilmington at Manteno, 7 p.m.; De La Salle at Joliet Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at AutumnFest Invitational; Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Blocktober Tournament (Plainfield Central), 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: M1: (19) Rich Township at (14) Joliet West in Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, 5 p.m.; M1: (17) Homewood-Flossmoor at (16) Joliet Central in Class 3A Marist Regional; (18) Batavia at (16) Plainfield East at Class 3A Marmion Regional; M1: (17) Plainfield South at (15) East Aurora in Class 3A East Aurora Regional, TBA

Boys cross country: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at SPC Conference Meet hosted by Joliet Central, noon

Girls cross country: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at SPC Conference Meet hosted by Joliet Central, noon

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way Central at Metea Valley Invitational (Diving), 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

Football: Alton Marquette at Dwight/GSW, 2 p.m.

Boys golf: IHSA State Finals, Bloomington-Normal

Girls golf: IHSA State Finals, Decatur

Flag football: IHSA State Tournament, Villa Park

Girls volleyball: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at AutumnFest Invitational; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Providence at Autumn Knights Tournament; Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Blocktober Tournament (Plainfield Central), 8 a.m.; Joliet Central, Wilmington at Moldenhauer Classic, 8:30 a.m.; Minooka, Plainfield North at Minooka Quad, 9 a.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington, Morris, Peotone, Seneca at Seneca Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: M1: (2) Manteno vs. (6) Peotone at Class 1A Coal City Regional, noon; M3: (3) Catalyst/Maria vs. (5) Joliet Catholic at Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional; M2: (3) Coal City vs. Herscher at Class 1A Coal City Regional; M3: (4) Reed-Custer vs. (7) Grant Park at Class 1A Momence Regional, 2 p.m.

Boys cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Morris at Interstate 8 Conference Meet, 10:45 a.m.; Dwight at Patriot Invitational, 1 p.m.; Providence at CCL Championships, TBD

Girls cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Morris at Interstate Eight Conference Meet, 10 a.m.; Dwight at Patriot Invitational, 1:45 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Championships, TBD

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield at Metea Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.; Joliet, Lockport at Edwardsville Invitational, 12:15 p.m.