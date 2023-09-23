The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 22

Football
Plainfield East 21, Plainfield Central 13: At Plainfield, coach Harvey Jackson Jr. earned his first win as coach for Plainfield East (1-4, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie East victory. Plainfield Central fell to 1-4, 0-1.
Coal City 48, Peotone 7: At Coal City, Landin Benson ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries to lead Coal City (4-1, 3-0) to the Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Peotone fell to 2-3, 1-2.
Wilmington 35, Reed-Custer 14: At Wilmington, Kyle Farrell ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lead Wilmington (4-1, 3-0) to the Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Reed-Custer fell to 2-3, 1-2.
Dwight 21, Elmwood Park 14: At Elmwood Park, Dwight (4-1, 3-0) pulled out the Chicagoland Prairie Conference road win.
Lemont 51, Oak Forest 12: At Oak Forest, Lemont (3-2, 3-0) jumped to a 31-6 halftime lead and rolled to the South Suburban Blue win.
Seneca 51, Ridgewood 7: At Norridge, Seneca (5-0, 3-0) rolled to the Chicagoland Prairie Conference win.
Providence 33, DePaul Prep 28: At Chicago, Providence (3-2) overcame a late 28-27 deficit to pull off the win in the CCL/ESCC crossover.
Plainfield South 27, Romeoville 14: At Plainfield, Plainfield South (1-4, 1-0) won the Southwest Prairie East game. Romeoville fell to 0-5, 0-1.